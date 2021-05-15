What is the science behind the CDC’s decision to say that fully vaccinated people do not need masks?

A fresh batch of data from a large study of health care workers across the country helps to encourage fully vaccinated people to go without masks in most situations to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Yes, officials said on Friday.

the study Practical use of the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines has been found to provide 94% protection for front-line workers vaccinated at the start of vaccine deployment. The CDC-led team reported in the institution’s weekly report, MMWR, that a single dose provided 82% protection.

In addition to previous studies, CDC director Dr. Rochelle Warrensky said the results of a new study have decided to loosen advice on who should wear a mask and when.

“This report provided the most compelling information to date that the COVID-19 vaccine was working as expected in the real world,” Warrensky said in a statement on Friday.

“The COVID-19 vaccine is effective in preventing COVID-19 disease, especially serious illness and death,” the CDC said of i.ts new web page I will give you guidance for being completely vaccinated.

“COVID-19 vaccine reduces the risk that people will spread COVID-19.”

After telling people for weeks that even a fully vaccinated person could carry the virus into the nose, mouth, and throat and breathe or exhale to others, the CDC has this. Evidence shows that this is not the case.

Reason-Viral load. At least three major studies have shown that fully vaccinated people are less likely to test positive for coronavirus. This indicates that the coronavirus is not brought into the body with or without symptoms.

March 29, last year, a network of researchers Present research Through the CDC, which involved nearly 4,000 healthcare professionals who tested themselves weekly. This is the only viable way to determine if you have been infected with the virus without symptoms.

Viral load reduction

About 63% of them were vaccinated.

According to the research team at the time, only about 11% had asymptomatic infections. Those who received both the Pfizer / BioNtech and Moderna vaccines were 90% less likely to get a positive test, and those who received only one dose had 80% protection.

A similar study from Israel published on the same day Journal Nature Medicine, The viral load of infected vaccinated people was found to be one-fourth that of unvaccinated people.

“This analysis of the real-world dataset of severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) test results after vaccination with the BNT162b2 messenger RNA vaccine (Pfizer) shows that the amount of virus is significant in the event of an infection. It was found to decrease to 12-37 days after the first dose of the vaccine, “writes Technion’s Roy Kishony-Israel Institute of Technology and colleagues.

“Reduced viral load suggests that infectivity may be reduced, further contributing to the effectiveness of the vaccine against the spread of the virus.”

The latest study was published on Friday.

“This assessment was conducted in different research networks with a larger sample size from a larger geographic area than clinical trials, and the discovery of vaccine efficacy in the United States among healthcare professionals first reported on March 29. Will be confirmed independently, “said the CDC. statement.

“This study was added to many of the previous studies and was crucial for the CDC to change its recommendations for people who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19.”

More than 1,800 workers participated in the study, comparing those who were positive with the coronavirus and those who were negative.

“Healthcare workers are at high risk for COVID-19,” the report said. “Early distribution of the two mRNA COVID-19 vaccines (Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna) to healthcare professionals provided an opportunity to test the effectiveness of the vaccines in the real world,” they added.

Actual data show that there is little risk of breakthrough infection

“In the first US multi-site test negative design vaccine efficacy study of medical personnel, a single dose of Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna COVID-19 vaccine was 82% effective against symptomatic COVID-19. , The two doses were found to be 94% effective. “

Dr. Peter Hotez, a vaccine expert and dean of the Tropical Medicine Department at Baylor College of Medicine in Houston, said the risk of infection decreased as more Americans were vaccinated.

According to CDC data, nearly 47% of the US population has been vaccinated at least once with the Covid-19 vaccine, and about 36% of the US population has been fully vaccinated.

“Transmission speeds have dropped significantly,” Hotez told CNN’s Alisyn Camerota and Victor Blackwell on Friday.

“And I think another really important factor is the data from real-life situations like Israel, which is very rare for people with a groundbreaking asymptomatic infection. This shows a dramatic reduction in viral load and viral shedding. This is very good news and very exciting as it is really interrupting transmission. “

Theoretically, if only fully vaccinated people stop using masks, there should be little risk of the virus spreading. However, most US states have withdrawn mask obligations, and many more have withdrawn after CDC guidance.

Some critics have complained that the CDC is not prepared for people who are not vaccinated but do not wear masks.

“We all share a desire to return to normal maskless conditions, but today’s CDC guidance is confusing and often for unvaccinated and unmasked individuals who refuse to wear masks. We are not considering how it will affect the critical workers exposed, “United Food and the chairman of the commercial trade union, Mark Perone, said Thursday.

And President Joe Biden confirmed that Americans are in an honor system to ensure they are vaccinated before throwing away face masks. “I’m not going out and arresting people,” Biden said in a statement Thursday.

There are some caveats to the science behind the new guidance. Currently, licensed vaccines appear to be very effective against new variants of the outbreak virus, but that is not certain.

“Early data show that the vaccine may work for some variants, but less for others,” the CDC said.

Other unknowns include how well vaccines protect people with weakened immune systems, including people with cancer and people with autoimmune diseases who are taking immunosuppressive drugs.

In addition, the CDC says it’s not clear Coronavirus vaccine prevention period, Studies have shown that it will be at least 6 months, and probably longer.

Walensky denies that changes have been made to motivate people to be vaccinated, but many public health professionals have urged the CDC to make changes as an incentive.

In April, authorities encourage people to be vaccinated when the CDC says that fully vaccinated people should still wear masks when they are around others. He said that may be a legitimate factor in changing the guidance.

“In summary, mitigating certain precautions for fully vaccinated people can be a powerful motivation for vaccination and is therefore an important goal of the US vaccination program. It should be. ” Those guidelines, It’s still on the CDC site, so read on.