More than 7 million COVID vaccines will be given when active infections fall below 15K in Massachusetts





Active COVID Cases continued to decline in Massachusetts, according to the latest Public Health Service data released Friday. Authorities reported that there were currently 14,884 active infections, from 15,833 on Thursday, according to the latest Public Health Service data. State health officials confirmed an additional 337 new COVID-19 cases on Friday. According to the Public Health Service, this is based on 39,481 new molecular tests. Authorities also reported 18 new COVID-related deaths, with pandemic deaths up to 17,384. The 7-day average of Friday's positive test was 1.14%, a slight decrease from 1.15% the day before. Since the pandemic began, authorities have identified a total of 655,687 COVID-19 cases across the state. The number of COVID patients currently hospitalized on Friday is 376, down from 385 reported yesterday. Data show that 104 of them are in the intensive care unit and 63 are intubated. To date, Massachusetts has received a total of 7,027,149 COVID vaccinations, with 3,134,645 inhabitants fully vaccinated. About 55% of the states have been vaccinated at least once, and 44% are now fully vaccinated. Over the past two weeks, 712 children under the age of 4 have been identified, down from 861 reported the previous week. Authorities reported 927 infections in children aged 5 to 9 years, down from 1,055 since the last update. In addition, data released Wednesday confirmed 1,130 infections in children aged 10 to 14 years. This is down from the 1,263 cases reported on May 5. The number of teenagers between the ages of 15 and 19 who have been infected with COVID in the last 14 days was 1,450, down from 1,753 since the last update. And last week, authorities confirmed an additional 2,159 of the 20 cases, up from the 2,969 reported during the last update. The latest data arrives the day after the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Relaxation of indoor mask wearing requirements For those who are completely vaccinated. The new guidance will continue to require masks in crowded indoor environments such as buses, planes, hospitals, prisons and homeless shelters, but will ease restrictions on offices and schools. According to the latest Public Health Service data, there are only six communities at high risk of COVID epidemics: Acushnet, New Bedford, Taunton, Edgartown, Lawrence, and Lowell. last weekThere are still 13 communities at the highest risk of COVID-19 epidemics, down from 26 last week. Total number of COVID cases by county: Barnstable County: 13,761 Berkshire County: 6,470 Bristol County: 65,960 Dukes County: 1,321 Essex County: 96,751 Franklin County: 2,541 Hampden County: 51,644 Hampshire County: 9,085 Middle Sex County: 133,940 Nantucket County: 1,515 Norfolk County: 54,431 Plymouth County: 48,655 Suffolk County: 92,035 Worcester County: 76,476

