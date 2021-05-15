West Side Rag »CDC says vaccinated people can be maskless in most situations. will you?





Posted by West Cider on May 13, 2021 at 5:37 pm CDC updated That guidance On Thursday, fully vaccinated people (at least two weeks after the second vaccination) say they can spend most of the time indoors without wearing a mask. People must follow New York State rules, as CDC guidance does not invalidate state and land methods. New York State rules are moving towards full resumption, but have not yet been fully applied. And in places like planes and subways, masks are still needed. Many stores may also follow the rules. But various Other activities Changes can be seen where masks were previously common. The CDC says, for example, that active exercise without a mask is now okay. Given that more than half of Americans are unvaccinated and the majority of children are unvaccinated, some were worried about the guidance. Children rarely get sick with Covid, but some get sick and others die of illness. Dear @CDCgov: what. about. my child? ?? ?? What really shocked me about the whole pandemic is that the government seems to be really slow to take in that most parents only care about what’s best for their children. For many of us, they are all important! — Elie Mystal (@ElieNYC) May 13, 2021 There are also some questions about whether the vaccine works as well. Some of the new Covid variants.. The Upper West Side has some of the highest immunization rates in the city and wears advanced masks. So if people find it comfortable to take off their masks, it will be interesting to watch over the next few days. If you are fully vaccinated, please let us know in the following survey if you are ready to take that step indoors. Loading… Loading…







