In most states, parental consent is required to administer Covid-19 shots to teens-with a few exceptions, CNN analysis





In five states, Alabama, Iowa, North Carolina, Oregon, and Tennessee, some age groups in the group agree or leave requirements to individual vaccine providers.

Expanding approval from 12 to 15 spread the Covid-19 vaccine to an additional 5% of the US population, or nearly 17 million.However, not all parents of people in that age group want their children to be vaccinated with Covid-19.

Kaiser Family Foundation poll conducted in April -Before the Covid-19 vaccine for teens was approved, 30% of parents aged 12 to 15 said they would vaccinate their children immediately, and 26% said they would wait for a while. However, 18% said they would vaccinate children aged 12 to 15 years with Covid-19 only when needed by the school, and 23% said they would never vaccinate.

Vaccine parental consent requirements are determined by the state. “The federal government doesn’t really control the consents and types of consents needed for these teenagers,” said Dr. Rochelle Warrensky, director of the CDC. Virtual event with the Washington DC Economic Club , Thursday. “Each person has to go to his state,” she said. “In many places, you’ll say,’Your parents don’t have to be there, but your parents need to have the information or your parents have to be signed off.'” So it really depends on the state. “ In North Carolina, teens My own consent “If they have the ability to understand and make decisions about their health,” Bailey Pennington, a spokesman for the State Department of Health and Human Services, told CNN by email about the Covid-19 vaccine. “In most cases, communication is expected to be shared with parents and parents, with parent / guardian consent for COVID-19 vaccination of people under the age of 18,” the email said in part. “As part of normal development, most children can understand and make decisions about their health at some point before the age of 18. This always happens at different ages, not just one. Some vaccine providers may ask the following people for written consent: 18 years of age who agrees on their own. “ In some states that CNN has contacted, Alabama And Tennessee , Teens over the age of 14 can be vaccinated without parental consent. “The Alabama Public Health Service (ADPH) requires vaccination consent for people up to the age of 14. Of course, ADPH wants parents and guardians to engage in child health care.” The department wrote to the CNN by email. To Oregon Children over the age of 15 can give consent without a parent or guardian. In Iowa, CNN was told that individual healthcare providers or healthcare systems should consult with their legal counsel on the requirements and documentation required to administer the Covid-19 vaccine. In some states between the ages of 12 and 15 that require parental consent to administer the Covid-19 vaccine, people in that age group are married, pregnant, or legally released from their parents. There are rare exceptions, such as whether or not. When parental consent is required Below is a list of places where parental or guardian consent is currently generally required for Covid-19 vaccination of people aged 12 to 15 years, based on CNN’s outreach to the health sector in all 50 states. It is shown in. Alabama-14 Yes if under age

Alaska-Yes

Arizona-Yes

Arkansas-Yes

California-Yes

Colorado-Yes

Connecticut-Yes

Delaware-Yes

Florida-Yes

Georgia-Yes

Hawaii-Yes

Idaho-Yes

Illinois-Yes

Indiana-Yes

Iowa-“It depends on the individual healthcare provider / healthcare system”

Kansas-Yes

Kentucky-Yes

Louisiana-Yes

Main-Yes

Maryland-Yes

Massachusetts-Yes

Michigan-Yes

Minnesota-Yes

Mississippi-Yes

Missouri-Yes

Montana-Yes

Nebraska-Yes

Nevada-Yes

New Hampshire-Yes

New Jersey-Yes

New Mexico-Yes

New York-Yes

North Carolina-not for teens

North Dakota-Yes

Ohio-Yes

Oklahoma-Yes

Oregon-Yes if under 15 years old

Pennsylvania-Yes

Rhode Island-Yes

South Carolina-Yes

South Dakota-Yes

Tennessee-14 Yes if under age

Texas-Yes

Utah-Yes

Vermont-Yes

Virginia-Yes

Washington-Yes

West Virginia-Yes

Wisconsin-Yes

Wyoming-Yes In addition, some private companies and pharmacies have their own rules. For example Announced by CVS Health On Wednesday, reservations for the Covid-19 vaccine for adolescents aged 12 to 15 could be scheduled at more than 5,600 CVS pharmacy locations nationwide, but with the consent of parents or legal guardians and children. Must be accompanied by an adult. In general, there are “state differences” when it comes to what is needed for regular childhood vaccination, Jill Rosenthal, Senior Program Director National Institute of Health Policy , Told CNN. “It looks different in terms of the child’s age, the problems they face, such as when they are released,” she said. “Therefore, from the perspective of regular childhood vaccination, it is actually quite different.” Not surprisingly, the same variations have emerged with the deployment of the Covid-19 vaccine between the ages of 12 and 15. Pediatric hospitalist Dr. Lisa Costello He is a member of WVU Medicine Children’s Hospital in West Virginia and a member of the State Commission on Pediatrics of the American Academy of Pediatrics. “As a pediatrician, this is certainly not a new issue,” Costello told CNN about parental consent. “There are different rules in each state,” she said. “There are a few differences from state to state, so individuals work at the local level to determine what the community needs.”

