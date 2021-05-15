New variants detected in North Central depending on the state

Health officials in Saskatchewan reported on Friday that one B.1.617 (India) mutant of COVID-19 was found in North Central, including Prince Albert.

There were four other cases of the mutant found in the first reported cases in the state.

This was one of the results of 438 new strains reported on Friday.

Of the 4,106 VOCs with strains identified by Saskatchewan whole genome sequencing, 4,021 is B.1.1.1.7 (UK), 71 is P.1 (Brazil), 9 is B.1.351 (SA), 5 Is B.1.617 (Indian).

As of May 13, there were 267 confirmed concerns (VOC) cases identified by the states of the North Central Zone.

This was one of the 8,915 types of concerns identified by screening in Saskatchewan so far. Other areas where cases have been identified include Regina, Saskatoon, Far Northeast, Central West, Central East, Southwest, South Central, and Southeast. Currently, there are 153 cases where the area of ​​residence is pending.

Currently, 53 VOCs have been confirmed in the adjacent northeastern part.

Regina led the state with 4,324 identified VOCs.

There were also two deaths related to COVID-19 reported by the state on Friday.

One was a group aged 40-49 in the South Central Zone and the other was a group aged 70-79 in the Saskatoon Zone.

The death toll in Saskatchewan associated with COVID-19 has increased to 515.

17 new cases were reported in North Central on Friday.

A total of 277 new cases were reported in the state. Saskatoon led the state with 51 new cases reported.

Prince Albert North Central 2 has 68 active cases. North Central 1 has 44 active cases and North Central 3 has 57 active cases, including communities such as Christopher Lake, Candle Lake, and Mee Spark.

Currently, 149 COVID-19 patients are hospitalized throughout the state. Of the 115 reportedly receiving patient care, five are in North Central. Of the 34 people reported to be in the intensive care unit, one is in North Central.

The current 7-day average of new cases is 203, or 16.6 cases per 100,000 population. Of the 44,159 COVID-19 cases reported in Saskatchewan, 2,075 are believed to be active.

An additional 188 recoverys were reported on Friday, bringing the total number of recovery to 41,569.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, 9,699 cases have come from the northern region (4,157 cases in the northwest, 4,033 cases in the central north, and 1,509 cases in the northeast).

There were 4,085 COVID-19 tests processed in Saskatchewan on May 13.

As of today, 816,227 COVID-19 tests are being conducted in Saskatchewan.

In Saskatchewan, 7,930 COVID-19 vaccines were given, bringing the total number of vaccines given in the state to 553,389.

There were 273 doses in the North Central Zone reported on Friday. Doses were also administered in adjacent northeast, northwest, far north center, far northeast, far north center, central west, central east, south center, southeast, southwest, Regina, and saskatoon.

262 doses were given with the area of ​​residence on hold.

According to the state, 73% of residents over the age of 40, 63% over the age of 30, and 54% over the age of 18 receive the first dose.

Valid Friday morning qualifications have expanded to over 23 years old. Remains over 18 years old in the North Saskatchewan Management District. This applies to all vaccination clinics: booked bookings, drive-throughs / walk-ins, pharmacies, mobile clinics.

Vaccine-related thrombosis confirmed in Saskatchewan

Saskatchewan has identified the first case of vaccine-induced immunothrombogenic thrombocytopenia (VITT). The patient is a woman aged 60-69 years who received the AstraZeneca / COVISHIELD vaccine on April 11.

The state said she had been treated and was recovering.

According to the Public Health Agency of Canada (PHAC), as of May 12, 2021, there were 18 confirmed reports of VITT in Canada. Confirmed cases of Saskatchewan were reported to PHAC for inclusion in national statistics.

As of May 1, PHAC reported approximately 2,050,000 initial doses of AstraZeneca in Canada, and Saskatchewan has so far received approximately 72,000 initial doses of AstraZeneca. Internationally, the reporting rates for similar adverse events compared to Astrazenka at this time are 1 in 26,500 (Norway), 1 in 50,000 (Netherlands) to 1 in 100,000 (UK), 127,300. The range is 1 in person (Australia).

“At this time, public health plans to provide a second dose of COVID-19 vaccine to match the brand of the first dose received, but replace the second dose brand. A national review of the safety and effectiveness of things is underway. A second as there is more evidence suggesting that the brand mix is ​​safe and based on the brand assignments received in Saskatchewan. Public health recommendations for dosing may be updated, “said the release.

“Adverse events to vaccination can range from minor side effects (ie, local pain, swelling at the injection site) to more serious reactions. Minor side effects are usually within hours of injection. Occurs and resolves quickly. Immunizers are aware of the signs of an allergic reaction and are ready to take immediate action. This is a vaccination clinic for all residents 10-15 minutes after vaccination. That’s why you’re asked to stay in. “

Anyone who experiences a severe or abnormal reaction after COVID-19 vaccination can call 811 to report. People who experience severe reactions such as dyspnea should call 911. Adverse events that may be associated with vaccination are reported for the following purposes: Continuously monitor the safety of vaccines.

Second vaccine appointment available to priority population from Monday

As of Monday, May 17, anyone over the age of 85, or who took the first dose before February 15, is eligible to book a second dose. Individuals who have been diagnosed with or are being treated for cancer, and who have undergone a solid organ transplant, will receive a letter of eligibility by mail to make access to the second dose.

For all other residents, eligibility to book a second dose will be announced according to the age base and priority of the first dose.

According to the state, the SHA Online Patient Reservation System will be able to book clinics reserved for the second dose from 8 am on Tuesday, May 18th.

Starting Monday, May 17th, a second vaccination will be available at participating pharmacies in the state through drive-through and walk-in clinics at the Saskatchewan State Health Department (SHA) and clinics run by Canadian Indigenous Services and Northern Inter Become. Tribal Health Department (NITHA).

Be prepared to know the date of your first vaccination. If you do not know the date, or if you misplace the wallet card provided at the time of the first dose, call 1-833-SaskVax (1-833-727-5829) to see if the date is provided or vaccination. I can do it. MySaskHealthRecord account history.

When booking a second dose, the clinic or pharmacy will verify the timing and brand of the first dose to ensure that you receive the second dose within the recommended time frame. The types of vaccines available at each location will be advertised to ensure that the same vaccine brand is received on the second vaccination.

At this time, public health plans to offer a second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine to match the brand of the first dose. A national review of the safety and efficacy of changing the second dose brand is underway, and the state policy on maintaining the same brand on the second dose has been updated following this review. There is a possibility that