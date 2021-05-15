Companies, schools can still need masks





Harrisburg, Pennsylvania (AP) — Schools, businesses, and other organizations in Pennsylvania still need masks, even if the Wolf administration relaxes its obligation to exempt people who have been fully vaccinated. There is a possibility, the State Department said on Friday.

Pennsylvania has adopted new guidance from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, stating that fully vaccinated people do not need to wear masks in most places. However, the state leaves the final decision to businesses and schools.

“If you’re fully vaccinated, being able to remove your mask is an incentive, but in your company or workplace, employees who may remain vulnerable to the virus. And customers may need this additional layer of protection, “said Alison Beam, Deputy Secretary of Health and Welfare, in a statement. Pennsylvania’s obligation to keep unvaccinated people wearing masks in public is valid until 70% of the adult population is vaccinated. Companies have already reached a variety of policies, at least two weeks after a fully vaccinated person or the last required dose of COVID-19 vaccine. Gerrity’s supermarket chain in northeastern Pennsylvania said that fully vaccinated customers and employees no longer need to wear face covers, but those who don’t still don’t. “We tried to get the most out of the information provided during the pandemic, and the situation is the same,” said Joe Fasula, co-owner of Gerrity’s. A position where all companies are included. “ In contrast, the Giant Eagle supermarket said it would continue to require everyone to wear a mask. Similarly, the Novels Amusement Resort said on Friday that fully vaccinated people cannot wear masks outdoors, but need masks indoors. However, Hersheypark said that fully vaccinated people do not need to wear them at all.

