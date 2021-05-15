More young Zambians living with HIV speak openly about their status-Xinhua





On May 10, 2021, a precious Kaniki, a resident of Lusaka living with HIV, will take a picture in Lusaka, Zambia. As the world works to eradicate AIDS, young people in Zambia who are HIV positive are beginning to speak more and more openly. Status. (Photo by Lilian Banda / Xinhua) Lusaka, May 14 (Xinhua)-As the world strives to end AIDS, HIV-positive Zambian youth are increasingly beginning to speak openly about their status. This is an effort to discourage people from discriminating against people living with HIV and to encourage infected people to seek help without embarrassment. One of the Zambians who have publicly stated that they are HIV positive is Precious Kaniki, 29, who lives in Lusaka, the capital of Zambia. Kaniki, who was HIV-positive about 14 years ago, explained that she had a hard time accepting her condition because society is aware of people living with the virus. She explained that some young people were abandoned by their partners after revealing their HIV status. Also, individuals living with HIV are discriminated against by their families, forcing them to use different cutlery in their home setup. “These are some of the things that forced me to start talking openly about my status,” Kaniki said. She added that the problems she faces have greatly helped Zambia and many young people since then to take positive action towards the further epidemic of HIV, as evidenced by media reports. .. “It’s good that many young people living with HIV have taken a step to publicly talk about their situation, which has greatly helped dispel false information on this topic,” Kaniki added. I added. Also, according to youth advocates, recognizing that many HIV-positive young people are encouraging other members of society to understand the fact that being infected with HIV is not the death penalty. Because I am, I am openly discussing my status. Skeleton-like images of AIDS patients from the 1980s to the early 1990s exist today because people living with HIV live much longer and live healthier lives thanks to antiretroviral therapy. No. An entity that advances the needs of young people living with HIV in Zambia. HIV-positive 32-year-old Chisenga said it was encouraging to see many young people talking freely about being HIV-positive, which helped reduce stigma and discrimination associated with HIV / AIDS. Stated. He revealed that young people in many countries in the Southern and East African regions are openly talking about the state of HIV through various media platforms operated by Phenomenal Positive Youths Zambia. These young people are helping to change the story of HIV / AIDS and let people see that HIV-positive people have much to offer to society. However, Chisenga quickly stated that Phenomenal Positive Youths Zambia is helping those who choose to publish their status, but not forcing them to do so. “It’s a choice you have to think about and decide for yourself. Our job is to give them the support they need,” he said. Chisenga also has his organization to ensure that HIV-negative youth maintain their negative status to ensure the realization of the global goal of ending AIDS by 2030. Emphasized that is working. According to UNAIDS Data 2019, there are approximately 1.2 million people living with HIV in Zambia.Final item

