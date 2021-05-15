Canadians can look forward to small outdoor summer gatherings once the vaccine goals are met.

Click here for the latest information on this story

Ottawa, OntarioCTV network)-The Public Health Agency of Canada (PHAC) reserves detailing what Canadians can expect this summer and fall with reduced pandemic restrictions, depending on whether Canada can meet its vaccine goals. We have issued guidelines.

If 75% of Canadians eligible for the vaccine receive a single vaccination and 20% receive a second vaccination, it may include camping, hiking, picnics and patios in the summer, but it is crowded. Should be avoided.

By the fall, if 75% of the vaccinated people are fully vaccinated, we expect to be able to meet indoors with people outside the family, participate in indoor sports and participate in family gatherings. please.

Health officials said Friday that lifting public health restrictions would, of course, depend on the circumstances of the particular community.

For now, they say Canadians have to stay on the course.

“For now, we need to follow public health advice to keep ourselves, our families and our communities safe, whether or not we are vaccinated. More before we relax the restrictions. People need to be vaccinated, “said Health Minister Patty Heidu.

Called the “roadmap” for resumption, this document contains not only immunization rates, but also indicators that can help guide local public health responses.

Indicators include sufficient public health capacity to test, follow, and isolate that COVID-19 infection is controlled to “controllable levels” and “high proportion of cases and contacts”. Includes confirmation of medical competence.

Dr. Teresatam, Canada’s Chief Public Health Officer, said:

This is because Prime Minister Justin Trudeau declared this week that Canadians need to prepare for a “single dose summer” and a “double dose fall.”

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention provides the country with extensive guidelines on what citizens can and cannot do after being vaccinated. On Thursday, they also said that fully vaccinated persons do not need to wear masks outdoors, and most settings do not need to be worn indoors if permitted by local and state law. It was further revealed that there is no need to physically distance the settings in.

Dr. Howard New, Deputy Chief Public Health Officer, said Friday that further guidance would come for Canadians who have been vaccinated only once with the COVID-19 vaccine, including the possibility of multiple household bubbles.

“We will provide additional tools and guidance for Canadians to perform their personal risk assessments,” he said.

Canadian health officials were also asked on Friday why this summer’s plans are different from last year and whether more activity needs to be green. Hajdu said the current roadmap is an important step forward.

“We wanted to show people what an increase in vaccinations in a country or region would look like, and what activities we could expect to return to our daily lives as a result of the increase in vaccinations. “She said.

Hajdu reiterated that more restrictions could be lifted if certain states had low infection rates and high vaccination rates.

Vaccine Delivery and Procurement Minister Anita Anand also announced on Friday that Pfizer has agreed to increase shipments of doses scheduled for the week of May 24. This means Canada will receive 3.4 million doses from its suppliers next week.

“As a result of negotiations with our suppliers, we have already accelerated 28 million doses this year from the second half to the first quarter, so we will continue to bring an unprecedented number of vaccines into the country,” said Anand.

Next week, 1.1 million Moderna vaccines are scheduled to ship, for a total of 4.5 million. This is the largest batch ever.

In the second quarter, ending in June, Canada expects Pfizer to give a total of 24.2 million doses, Modena to receive 10.3 million to 12.3 million doses, and the government will give up to 4.4 million doses of AstraZeneca. I was aiming.

