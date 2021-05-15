Yakima County Vaccine Available to Everyone Over 12 Years Old | Coronavirus

Yakima County vaccination eligibility has been extended to young people over the age of 12.
Earlier this week, emergency use of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine was extended to 12-15 years by the US Food and Drug Administration. Later, both US and state officials recommended that the vaccine be available, and on Thursday the Yakima Health District expanded the availability of Pfizer doses to children aged 12 to 15 years.
The Yakima School District has begun hosting a mobile vaccine clinic using Pfizer vaccines for community members, making it available to individuals up to the age of 12 with parental or parental permission.
On Friday, mobile clinics in the district at Franklin Middle School were in high demand. Columbia Safety operates a clinic, with drivers lined up in two rows at a time to prevent spills on South 16th Avenue. Almost every car had a young man waiting to be vaccinated. Some students arrived without a written consent and called on their parents to visit the school and give permission before they received the shot.
Another vaccine clinic at Eisenhower High School was similarly crowded with teens vaccinated the day before, according to Colombian safety staff.
A list of clinics and times, as well as pre-registration information and parental release forms can be found at: https://www.ysd7.org/vaccineclinic.. Pre-registration is recommended, but no reservation is required.
Individuals under the age of 18 require a signed release form from their parent or guardian to receive the vaccine, unless they show evidence of release.
These can be printed and signed in English or Spanish. The release states that the effort is working with the Yakima Health District, Yakima Valley Emergency Management, Columbia Safety and the Yakima CVC Mobile Team.
The Yakima State Fair Park Vaccine Site is open Monday through Wednesday, Friday and Saturday from noon to 6 pm and Thursday and Sunday from noon to 8 pm at 1301 S. FairAve. prepmod.doh.wa.gov Alternatively, call 800-525-0127 and press #. Walk-ups are welcome, but reservations are highly recommended. There is no cost to get the vaccine.
Many regional pharmacies offer walk-up vaccines, and doses are also available in the clinic. A complete list can be found on the Yakima Health District web page.
