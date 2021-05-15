COVID-19 Update: Dallas County Reports 143 Hospitalizations





There were also 11 new deaths in the county. These ages ranged from mesquite men in their 50s to women in Desoto in their 90s.

Dallas-Dallas County health officials reported 143 hospitalizations on Wednesday, down from 162 the day before. Health officials also announced 91 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, bringing the county to a total of 259,286 cases since follow-up began in March 2020. Of these new cases, 16 are considered likely because they have been tested for antigens. There were also 11 new deaths in the county. These ages ranged from mesquite men in their 50s to women in Desoto in their 90s. NEW: Dallas County reports 91 new positive 2019 new coronavirus (COVID-19) cases and 11 deaths,

Including 16 possible cases pic.twitter.com/m1UNkCzdPj — Clay Jenkins (@JudgeClayJ) May 14, 2021 For a daily summary of the latest news from around North TexasBeyond nd Sign up for the WFAA e-mail newsletter.. Tarrant County reports 189 new cases Health officials also reported 189 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday. Since the follow-up began in March 2020, there have been a total of 259,095 cases in the county. As of Friday, 162 people have been hospitalized for COVID-19. The day before was 144 people. COVID-19 patients make up 4% of the total bed capacity of the hospital. As of Wednesday, 1,252,968 COVID-19 vaccines have been distributed in Tarrant County. Collin County has an average of 52 new cases in the last 14 days According to the Texas Department of Health, there were 13 new COVID-19 cases in Collin County on Wednesday. This is down from 64 on Tuesday. The county has an average of 45 new COVID-19 cases in the last 14 days. Health officials in Collin County said the county currently has 76 COVID-19 hospitalizations as of Wednesday, up from 62 on Thursday. This number has been below 100 since April 16th. According to health officials, COVID-19 patients make up 3% of the total bed capacity in Collin County. Denton County reports 10 new deaths Denton County health officials reported 10 new deaths on Friday. These include: A man in his 60s who was a resident of Louisville

A man in his 60s who was a resident of the Denton State Consumer Affairs Center of Japan

A woman in her 40s who was a resident of an unincorporated southeastern Denton County

A man in his 60s living in Denton

A woman in her 60s who lived in Providence Village

A man in his 50s living in Denton

A man over 80 who was a resident of Denton

A woman in her 70s living in Denton

A woman in her 70s living in Denton

A woman in her 50s living in Denton Health officials also announced that 11 ICU beds are currently available at county hospitals. Currently, 23 people are hospitalized with COVID-19 in the county. It was 24 on Thursday and 23 on Wednesday. Health officials reported 58 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday. Since the follow-up began in March 2020, there are currently a total of 75,364 cases. As of Monday, 202,578 people in Denton County received the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine and 183,544 received the second dose. Let’s take a look at the stores that still need masks Many states have accepted New guidelines from the CDC This means that fully vaccinated people no longer need to wear masks indoors or outdoors in most situations, but some companies take a different approach. Employees of stores, restaurants, and other companies, such as labor organizations Coronavirus Customers may force you into the undesired role of “vaccination police”. The CDC guidance released Thursday still calls for masks in crowded indoor environments such as: Airport, plane, Buses, trains, hospitals, prisons, homeless shelters, and people say they should comply with local and state regulations. Relation: These stores are currently planning to continue requesting masks







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos