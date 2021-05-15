Anchorage’s city-wide mask mandate will be a recommendation that will come into effect on May 21, the deputy mayor says.





According to the office of Deputy Mayor Austin Quinn Davidson, Anchorage’s city-wide mask mandate will end on May 21 and will be advised instead. The changes follow the release of updated guidelines from the Federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which refers to fully vaccinated Americans. You can safely stop wearing the face cover Authorities said in a prepared statement Friday that they are increasing immunization of residents and reducing the number of infections in most environments, both indoors and outdoors. City officials said the change would take effect on Friday, May 21, meaning protecting the almost unvaccinated student population of the school district until the end of the school year. “Our decision on emergency orders has always taken into account regional indicators, especially immunization rates and number of cases, as well as national guidance,” Quinn-Davidson said in a statement. “The end of Maskman Date reflects the progress we have made and the strong position we are in today.” No mask is required in Anchorage’s indoor or outdoor spaces. According to city officials, unvaccinated individuals are still “strongly encouraged” to continue masking, but “masking obligations that apply only to unvaccinated individuals present enforcement challenges and are a corporate burden. It is not obligatory because it “increases”. However, companies may still need masks. In addition, federal mask obligations that apply to public transport are still valid, and the CDC advises people to wear masks while in health care and meetings. The Anchorage Parliament has already resolved to move most of the city’s other pandemic restrictions, such as corporate physical distance guidelines and collection size restrictions, to recommendations. It came into effect earlier this month. The city has been on high alert for almost a year, recording an average of more than 10 COVID-19 cases per 100,000 people in two weeks, but has recently dropped to moderate alert, officials said. writing. In Anchorage, 137,278 people (about 60% of residents over the age of 16) were vaccinated at least once with the COVID-19 vaccine, but about 53% over the age of 16 are expected to be fully vaccinated by Thursday. It was done. “The vaccination rate has risen, resulting in a decrease in the number of cases,” Dr. Janet Johnston, an epidemiologist at the Anchorage Department of Health, said in a statement. “Vaccination continues to be the most important thing we can do to overcome this pandemic. You don’t need to wear a mask as full vaccination makes it possible. It is highly recommended that residents continue to be vaccinated and follow the CDC guidance to protect their progress towards the summer. “

