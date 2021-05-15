Operation without mask: Will I stop wearing the face cover?

Today, when sitting in your own car or someone else’s car, you don’t hit your eyelids by wearing a seatbelt for your own safety. However, until the 1980s, seatbelts were fairly low until the law became mandatory.

If you fast forward in the pandemic era, you can see a similar trajectory even when wearing a mask. For many, whipping the face cover out of a bag or pocket is a second property before entering a store or jumping on a bus.

But in the first half of 2020, there was a touch-and-go about whether Western nations would join the idea.

It all started with many experts who fought hard to recognize mask wearing as a form of protection from the virus when the pandemic first occurred. March 2020, Researchers and scientists Started global # Masks4All Australia-led movement Research scientist Jeremy Howard. They cited evidence that even cloth masks limited the spread of Covid-19 during a dangerous shortage of personal protective equipment (PPE) such as surgical masks and N95 masks.

Around the same time, the pockets of British people were masks, Even homemade ones Better than nothing, most of us continued to categorically oppose the idea. Some who adopted wearing masks before being recommended by the authorities were aware that they were suffering from severe glare and even abuse.

Deborah Stevens, 60, a Tesco supermarket worker in Royston, Hertfordshire, works in a mask to protect herself and her family, especially a daughter who needs to be shielded for medical reasons. It was decided.

She remembers the gaze from the customer. They made her feel like she was doing “what she really didn’t need.” She told Huff Post UK earlier this year.. “And I had to do it for myself and my family. That was the only way I could deal with it and to do my best to protect myself. . “

Westend 61 via Getty Images

Trisha Greenhalgh, a professor of primary health care services at Oxford University, was one of the UK’s leading mask influencers and encouraged people to wear homemade face covers from a very early stage. She often tweeted advice on how to make a cloth cover from a T-shirt and praised the use of a panty liner as a mask filter.

On April 24, 2020, a month after the first blockade in the UK, Professor Greenhalgh told HuffPost UK to wear a face mask. “It is socially responsible and may save lives.” A year later, she supports the message.

She remembers the incident that made her realize that wearing a mask could be very beneficial. Bach’s St. John Passion was performed at the Concertgebouw Auditorium in Amsterdam on March 8th. 102 of 130 choir members developing Covid-19 symptoms.. Sadly, four people associated with the choir have died.

“This large scale Superspreader event It cannot be explained simply by “parameters” [things people touch in common] Or droplets [which fall with gravity], “She says,” The virus had to be floating in the air, so we had to stop it from coming out in the air. “

Carrying others, especially doctors, with the idea of ​​wearing a mask as a public protection was a big challenge, she tells HuffPost UK. “They had the idea that great care should be taken when introducing new interventions, so masks until there is indisputable evidence of their effectiveness and safety. Should not be recommended.

“But compared to new drugs and vaccines, the risk of serious harm from face masks is very low and the potential for benefits at the population level may be high. Enough to draw attention in clinical trial studies. It was clear enough to me that the reason for the rehearsal did not apply here. “

Presented by Professor Greenhalgh and colleagues paper On April 9, 2020, I insisted on that very thing. since then, Lots of evidence to suggest that face masks work Not only to protect others, but to some extent Wearer. However, while other countries rushed to adopt masks, there were many flip-flops from British government officials who seemed unable to decide whether to recommend wearing masks.

Lack of consistent messaging It caused confusion and ultimately contributed to the feelings of masking., Psychologists have been saying since then.

Westend61 / Westend61 via Getty Images

Back in January Blog post from Public Health England “There is little evidence of widespread benefit” to wearing face masks outside of clinical settings such as hospitals, he said. In March, Dr. Jenny Harries, Deputy Chief Medical Officer, UK About the mask: “It’s not really a good idea for the general public wandering the streets,” and then on April 24, Health Minister Matt Hancock stated that the evidence for the effectiveness of face masks was: It was.weakThere was no plan to make them mandatory.

Of course, the government faced a significant shortage of PPE, but there were few valuable suggestions that homemade face covers were a viable option.

But those who did not (and did not) comply with the rules for another month before they were required to wear masks on public transport in the UK in June and indoors on public transport in July. Was fined. Exemption from wearing a mask For physical or mental health reasons). Prior to this, thousands of people still used sardine-packed public transport (despite the stay-at-home order, many had no choice but to go to work) and the public. Transportation workers died at a high rate.Since then, research has shown London bus drivers were three times more likely to die From the virus than other workers. A YouGov Poll from June 2020 It suggests that more people were not wearing masks than before. Less than a quarter (21%) of British people wore masks and covers in public. People in France, Spain, Italy and Germany had widely adopted masks at this point, but Britain was far behind. Only in Scandinavia and Australia people are less likely to wear masks. However, when people were required to wear masks in stores and other indoor public spaces, people stood up and began to pay attention. The findings show a turning point when most British people don’t wear masks, so they always wear masks while on the go. Suddenly you Did not I’m wearing a mask at the supermarket. Similar to previous changes in seatbelt law, the British became enthusiasts of mask avoidance in the coming weeks.

Professor Greenhalgh says he sincerely hopes that policy changes will be made faster and more decisive. “For example, if UK policy changed in April instead of July, thousands more lives could have been saved,” she says.

Now, as the blockade eases, the conversation turns into a mask again – but this time the question is how long we need to wear the mask.

Starting May 17, the UK government has confirmed that UK students will no longer need to wear face covers at schools and colleges. If the Covid-19 infection rate remains low, Meanwhile, Health Minister Matt Hancock has suggested that from June 21st, everyone else may be required to wear a mask.

However, there is no consensus. Many experts say that children and most young people have not yet been vaccinated, so there is “no reason” to expect the virus to be suppressed if measures such as wearing a mask are taken. Scientists on the government’s Sage Commission reportedly told the minister: Students should continue to wear face masks until summer.

Is this another mask mistake? Concerns about the long-term effects of the virus in children – Or long covid – And we know Children are not immune because they experience debilitating symptoms, Although more research is needed in this area.

With all speculation about the variant of concern, children and young adults, whether new or not, have not yet been vaccinated and if mitigation measures (masks, ventilation, etc.) are removed. There is no reason to expect the virus to prevent them from infecting them. — Dr. Nice Leen Alwan 🌻 (@ Dr2NisreenAlwan) May 8, 2021

The next big impetus from scientists is to promote the importance of indoor ventilation, especially in public places and businesses. As a group of respiratory experts wrote in the BMJ, he suggested that if you want to stop the Covid-19 epidemic, you should focus on working on it. Aerial transmission..

The conversation moved from mask to air, and just this week another group of 39 researchers from 14 countries claimed that we spend most of our time indoors, but we breathe inside the building. Air is not as regulated as the food we eat Water we drink – and this needs to be changed, they say.

“Air can contain viruses as well as water and surfaces,” he said. Sherry mirror, Professor of Mechanical and Environmental Engineering at the University of Colorado at Boulder. “It’s a problem, and we need to understand that the toolkit needs an approach to mitigate the risk and reduce the exposure that can be caused by the accumulation of viruses in the room air.”

A call for this action will be made by the World Health Organization (WHO) within two weeks. Website updated Ten months after admitting that SARS-CoV-2 was mainly spreading in the air and admitting the possibility of aerosol infection. According to researchers, governing bodies need to extend indoor air quality guidelines to include pathogens in the air and recognize the need to control the airborne transmission of respiratory infections.

Especially if you want the mask to be a thing of the past.

“Let’s not waste time until the next pandemic,” he said. Jose-Luis Jimenez, Professor of Chemistry, University of Colorado. “We need social effort. When designing a building, we need to not only provide the least ventilation possible, but also keep in mind ongoing respiratory illnesses such as influenza and future pandemics. there is.”