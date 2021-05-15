The mayor says half of the eligible Orange County residents have been vaccinated with at least one COVID vaccination – WFTV





Orange County, Florida — Half of the affected Orange County residents have been vaccinated with at least one COVID-19 vaccine, Mayor Jerry Demings said Friday. This includes residents over the age of 16. The announcement comes just one day after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said that fully vaccinated people no longer need to wear masks. Read: Low-income, minority Orange County zip codes have delayed immunization rates Demings had previously announced that it would maintain the county’s mask mandate until at least 70% of the population was vaccinated. The key points of the May 14, 2021 Orange County Government COVID-19 update are: https://t.co/PzoyrjFRhQ.. ✅ Free transfer to vaccination sites over 60 years old

✅ 12 years and older eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine

✅ Testing at OCCC ends on Sunday pic.twitter.com/b8prUx6bqQ — Orange County, Florida (@OrangeCoFL) May 14, 2021 Despite that fact, Demings says it is following the CDC’s new guidance, eliminating the need for visitors and staff to wear masks in public county buildings when vaccinated. .. They will continue to require 3 feet of social distance indoors. Health official Dr. Raul Pino said the county still has an average of about 300 new COVID-19 cases each day, reporting nine new deaths since Monday. Dr. Pino wants to let him know that the pandemic isn’t over, but he says the data is heading in the right direction. Read: Central Florida Enterprise, Event Organizer Reassessing Mask Requirements The county’s 14-day rolling positive rate has dropped to 5.7%, a faster rate than health officials expected. The biggest problem right now is the group aged 15-24, says Dr. Pino. He says universities need to step up and seduce students to get vaccinated in order to have a significant impact on the pandemic. Happy Friday! As a community, build immunity to COVID-19. As of May 14, 2021:

✅ 50% of Orange County residents 16 years and older received at least one COVID-19 vaccine

✅ 2-week rolling positive rate: 5.7% 🍊 Fill that orange! #IGotMyShot.. pic.twitter.com/wCt7rPkis2 — Orange County, Florida (@OrangeCoFL) May 14, 2021 Dr. Pino says the age group is where the majority of new cases are located. When asked what would happen if most people started going without a mask, Pino said that the number of cases was likely to increase slightly, but vaccination makes a difference. “The vaccination level is high,” says Dr. Pino. “Therefore, even if there are cases, the vaccination rate is high and we try to avoid infection from person to person. That is where the vaccine works.” Read: Florida reports 3,500 new COVID-19 cases, 71 virus-related deaths County officials also announced Friday’s free round-trip ACCESSLYNX ride for vulnerable seniors over the age of 60 to any of the four vaccination sites at the Orange County Recreation Center. Free service is available from Monday to Friday. click here About reservation information.







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos