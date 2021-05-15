What Does the CDC Mask Guidance Mean for Unvaccinated Children and Their Parents: Coronavirus UpdatesExBulletin

Switch captions Apu Gomes / AFP via Getty Images

CDC Announcement On Thursday, when fully vaccinated people could safely unmask in most environments, one group that did not necessarily sigh of relief was the parents of the toddlers.

A few OK The CDC’s new guidance does not provide specific advice for vaccinated parents in families with unvaccinated children.

So we delve into the current guidance for children and parents, talk with infection prevention expert Dr. Emily Landon about risk, and how her family deals with this complex limb. Did.

What are the risks of COVID-19 for children?

Children and adolescents infected with the coronavirus Not so serious case In the case of COVID-19, they can get sick and they You can spread the virus to others..And some children have developed Serious complications From illnesses involving rare but serious medical conditions associated with COVID-19 Pediatric multisystem inflammatory syndrome (MIS-C).

There is also growing concern about the persistent and long-term effects of viral infections, such as fatigue, respiratory problems and stomach problems. COVID-19 (new coronavirus infection.

So what is the mask guidance for adolescents over 12 now?

As of this week, the Pfizer vaccine Available for people over 12 years old.. (Currently, the Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines are only approved for children over the age of 18.) That is, children aged 12 to 15 years who received the first Pfizer vaccine will be about two weeks after the second vaccination. It will be fully vaccinated in 5 weeks. dose.

Once fully vaccinated, the CDC says it is safe to remove the mask in most settings, just like a fully vaccinated adult. However, as with school and business policies, state and local laws apply.And the mask is still Mandatory For everyone on buses, trains, planes, train stations and airports.

What about children under the age of 12?

Currently, no vaccine is approved for use in the United States. This means that younger sets will have to continue masking for the time being.

CDC To tell All unvaccinated people over the age of 2 “must wear a mask in public or around people who do not live at home.”

Experts from the American Academy of Pediatrics say that unvaccinated children over the age of 2 wear masks around others indoors, especially for adults at risk, such as those with immunodeficiency and those over the age of 65. We recommend that you continue to wear it.

“Children over the age of 2 know that they can safely wear a mask to protect themselves and others from infection with the COVID-19 virus. The mask is a respiratory tract in schools, camps and other communities. We have already seen how it can help prevent the spread of infections. Everyone wears them, wash their hands and follow other infection control guidance, “said the chairman of the AAP Infectious Diseases Commission. Dr. Yvonne Maldonado said in a statement.

All three US-approved vaccine manufacturers are currently studying the safety and efficacy of vaccines in children, including children aged 6 months.

However, it can take at least a few more months before the vaccine is approved for people under the age of 12. Pfizer says it is not ready to seek FDA approval for the COVID-19 vaccine for infants until September.

I am completely vaccinated, but my child is not vaccinated. Is it safe to remove the mask in most places?

According to the CDC guidance, the answer is yes.

With that update Guidance for fully vaccinated peopleThe CDC does not list the exceptions for parents who have unvaccinated children in their households. (However, people with weakened immunity, including those taking immunosuppressive drugs, should consult their doctor after vaccination to discuss necessary protective measures.)

Dr. Emily LandonLeading infection control and prevention efforts at the University of Chicago School of Medicine, data suggests that fully vaccinated parents of unvaccinated children can safely take off their masks Says to support.

“Most of the data that comes out, and what we, as caring for patients, see anecdotally in the field is individuals who get a COVID after vaccination, unless they are immunocompromised. Really mild illness. And because the amount of virus is so low, it doesn’t infect the family, “says Landon.

For vaccinated parents, it is okay to remove the mask. “As long as the whole family, including yourself, is at low risk, it’s okay to have an unmasked lifestyle now,” says Landon.

But she says, when parents are out with their children, they may want to keep wearing masks to set an example for them.

“Children often behave like their parents. I know a lot of close friends who are doctors with children under the age of 12. Children who are not yet fully vaccinated because they are 12 years old. Keeping wearing masks in solidarity with children is very much to make them feel like they are not out of the ordinary and to make sure we set a good example for them. It’s important, “says Landon.

What if my child has an immunodeficiency?

“We recommend that you be more careful and avoid bringing back asymptomatic COVIDs,” says Landon. “This will be a parent’s personal decision, but if you want to continue to take special precautions against COVID, there is nothing wrong with continuing to wear the mask.”

She also needs to protect her eyes when she’s indoors in a crowded environment, she says.