Can the COVID-19 vaccine make women infertile?Scientists reveal a link to infertility

Scientists have recently revealed a link between the COVID-19 vaccine and infertility. They said it was a myth and there was no evidence that the results of this vaccine would make women infertile.

A Glamour According to reports, OB-GYN Jessica Shepherd of the University of Illinois in Chicago, clinical trials of the vaccine have not specifically examined infertility, but among the participants and millions of people in the trial. No loss has been reported. Already vaccinated, there are now signs of infertility in animal studies.

There’s no reason to think that COVID-19 can lead to infertility, but it’s wise to ask medical questions, not to mention reading before deciding what to put in your body.

Today, three of the top professional organizations focus on childbirth and pregnancy. These are the American College of Obstetrics and Gynecology, the American College of Reproductive Mechanics, and the Maternal and Fetal Medicine Society.

Shepherd said vaccination is recommended not only for pregnant women, but also for women who are considering becoming pregnant.

Read again: Pfizer Experimental COVID-19 Vaccine Volunteers Share Trial Side Effects

(Photo: Tawny Nina Botha on AIX)

During Pfizer’s vaccine trial, 23 participants became pregnant and none of the vaccinated participants experienced a miscarriage.

Myths patrolling on social media

Despite recommendations from a group of experts, the myth that the COVID-19 vaccine can cause infertility in women is circulating on social networking sites.

This could be due to the fact that it was pretty scary this year as it was more likely to stir up fear. For that matter, social media may be good at disseminating false information, along with other nice things like pet photos and product reviews.

For some reason, people who usually believe in science and listen to medical professionals are in favor of this myth.

COVID-19 vaccine, no effect on female childbirth

Posts may have been around social media since then Pfizer and moderna, Both mRNA COVID-19 vaccines teach the body to fight peplomer. These latter vaccines are also involved in pregnancy, so the vaccines mentioned above can cause pregnancy problems. Experts say, “That’s not true.”

As explained by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, what has been identified as a peplomer is present on the surface of the COVID-19 virus.

RNA vaccines are effective because they provide instructions for cells to produce harmless parts of such proteins.

When the immune system recognizes a harmless version of the spike protein, the immune system develops and defends the immune response. COVID-19 (New Coronavirus Infection)..

The protein is then rapidly destroyed by the cell. This is a natural process that cells use for proteins. And although the name mRNA sounds like DNA, as identified in this report, the vaccine does not interact with DNA.

Johns Hopkins Senior Director of Infection Prevention, Lisa Maragakis, Maryland, and also Director of the Joe’s Hopkins Critical Event Preparation and Response Department, Gabor Keren, Maryland, have two completely different and unique spike proteins. I write that there is. , And vaccination does not affect a woman’s childbirth.

Safe for pregnant women

There were no vaccination tests using pregnant participants. However, Shepard said initial data on the COVID-19 vaccine and pregnancy show the safety of both the Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines in more than 30,000 pregnant patients.

The shepherd talked about peer-reviewed studies, Preliminary discovery of the safety of the mRNA Covid-19 vaccine in pregnant individuals, Published in April New England Journal of Medicine It studied data from more than 35,000 pregnant volunteers between the ages of 16 and 54 and is currently being injected with the mRNA COVID-19 vaccine.

The study showed no obvious signs of safety, which means there was no pattern of adverse reactions to the vaccine.

Keren and Malagakis emphasized that 23 participants became pregnant during Pfizer’s vaccine trial and that none of the vaccinated people experienced a miscarriage.

Related information can be found in the CHI Health YouTube video below.

Related article: Pfizer Experimental COVID-19 Vaccine Volunteers Share Trial Side Effects

Check out more news and information about COVID-19 (New Coronavirus Infection) Science Times