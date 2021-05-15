Vaccine passports will be posted on the NHS app starting next week

When the UK’s overseas travel ban is lifted on May 17th Downing Street Those who go abroad said they could show the app on arrival to prove that they had been vaccinated twice. Instead, you need to ring 119 and order a letter confirming the status of your vaccination.

In a further post today, the center also urged those who have not yet received Pfizer’s second vaccination to call their family doctor to make an appointment for this week.

“From May 17th, when traveling abroad to some countries or regions, you may be able to view your Covid-19 vaccination status as proof of your status,” the government website said. It has been done. Once installed, the app can be used on smartphones and tablets.

the government Everyone to register for the app Before booking a global trip.

Official guidance from the government published online states: COVID-19 Free vaccination status NHS App from May 17th “. This should be at least 5 days after completing the vaccine course.

According to the latest figures, Wolverhampton has received approximately 194,000 Covid-19 jabs, 130,723 first doses and 63,229 fully vaccinated after both vaccinations. It can take up to 5 days for the letter to arrive.

“Vaccines are the best defense against Covid-19, and the latest evidence is that a single dose can reduce infections to others by up to half,” said John Denley, director of public health at Wolverhampton. It shows that we can do it. “

“Please do not contact your GP regarding the status of Covid-19 vaccination. time To be most When traveling abroad, you must follow other rules, such as a negative pre-departure test. “” The Global Positioning System cannot provide a letter indicating the status of the Covid-19 vaccine. “