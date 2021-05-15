Health
COVID 19: Know the side effects of mixing two vaccinations
Want to know what happens when two COVID vaccinations are mixed? Next, let’s look at the side effects of blending two different shots.
Covishield and Covaxin are two types of vaccinations currently given to Indians to protect them from the COVID19 virus. It is normal for a person to experience some side effects as the body becomes busy producing antibodies. Side effects of both of these vaccines include fever, chills, nausea, malaise, headache, and arm pain and pain. These side effects usually last for a day or two.
But what are the side effects of two COVID vaccines? According to a recent study by the University of Oxford, people vaccinated with Pfizer vaccine four weeks after the first injection of AstraZeneca Plc in the Lancet Medical Journal reported shorter-lived side effects, most of them. Was mild.
As many low- and middle-income countries are trying to find ways to deal with vaccine shortages, researchers and public health officials are considering strategies such as blending two different shots. Such a guarantee of mixing shots will make government work easier to manage stockpiles and give more insight.
There were no safety issues themselves, and the stronger side effects of vaccination were reported to disappear after a few days. According to the study, about 10% of participants who received mixed shots reported severe fatigue compared to about 3% of participants who received a single type of vaccine. All of these participants were over 50 years old.
Mixed government is known as heterogeneous boost. Researchers believe that not all vaccines work effectively when mixed, but they can do so if the targets are the same, that is, if the viral spikeplomers. .. In addition, they are also testing a wider dosing interval of 12 weeks between shots, Moderna Inc. And Novavax Inc. We plan to expand our research to include vaccines from.
Do you have any COVID related experience or advice?Discuss and share PINK VILLA room.
