A 29-year-old man who died from COVID in West Virginia recently | News, Sports, Work





Charleston — The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources reported Friday that a 29-year-old man was one of the dead from the COVID-19 coronavirus. The man is from Mineral County and is one of five deaths from the virus reported by the agency in the latest pandemic information on Friday morning. The death toll on Friday is 2,756 since the pandemic began about 14 months ago. Governor Jim Justice, reading the dead one by one at a pandemic briefing, paused at the age of 29. “Boy O Boy” Justice said. “It’s not good.” Viral deaths were also confirmed in McDowell, Mason, Grant, and Marion counties of residents aged 68-93. The number of active cases throughout the state was 6,615, down from 6,716 on Thursday.The state reported 297 new cases from Thursday to Friday Active cases in rural counties (previous day): Calhoun, 48 (51); Doddridge, 30 (29); Gilmer, 39 (45); Jackson, 88 (86); Pleasant, 36 (38); Ritchie, 19 ( 20); Roane, 25 (28); Tyler, 47 (45); Wetzel, 163 (157); Wirt, 16 (15); Wood, 106 (108). The state reported that 255 were in hospitals due to COVID-related complications, 86 were in the intensive care unit, and 34 were on ventilators. The state has fully vaccinated 641,046 inhabitants. Another 742,412 people took at least one shot. Throughout the state, 41.4% of residents are vaccinated at least once and 35.8% are fully vaccinated. Governor Jim Justice has announced that Maskman Date will be removed on June 20 in anticipation of at least one vaccination for 65% of residents over the age of 12. The state has begun vaccination with Pfizer vaccine for residents aged 12 to 15 years. The total number of vaccinations and the percentage of the population aged 16 and over who are fully vaccinated by local county are as follows: Calhoun, 1,679, 23.6; Doddridge, 3,456, 40.9; Gilmer, 1,991, 25.5; Jackson, 9,385, 32.8; Pleasant, 2,384, 32; Ritchie, 2,936, 30.7; Roane, 4,243, 31; Tyler, 2,352, 27.4; Wetzel, 5,356, 35.6; Wirt, 1,620, 27.8; Wood, 26, 686, 32. In County Alert System Pleasant, Tyler and Dodd Ridge are gold and are in the middle of the severity of the chart. Thursday’s Pleasant was orange and was second in severity. The Jackson, Calhorn, and Wetzel counties are orange, while Ritchie, Wort, and Gilmer are yellow, the second least severe. Wood and Roan are green and are at the lowest level. Hampshire was the only red county. Red has the highest infection and positive rates. Residents over the age of 12 are eligible for the vaccine. Vaccines are available in all counties through local vaccination clinics, local health centers, pharmacies, schools, workplaces, and / or other locations. For more information, please visit coronavirus.wv.gov. The hotline is 833-734-0965. Today’s latest news in your inbox, etc.

