



This week’s progress in COVID-19 includes increased vaccination eligibility for children aged 12 to 15 years and specific restrictions on fully vaccinated children, especially related to wearing masks indoors. Includes revised CDC guidance to ease. The Lie County Health Department has begun enrolling children between the ages of 12 and 15 with the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine. The registration process is more complex and requires parents and / or legal guardians to complete the vaccine pre-registration form online. This form contains a parental consent section. Once the form is submitted, staff will review the information and follow up to complete the registration process, including scheduling appointments to receive the vaccine. Please note that parents and guardians must accompany their minor children to vaccination appointments. Both the parent and the child must have identification to prove the parent or guardian relationship and the age of the child. With these precautions, all parents and legal guardians are fully informed about the COVID-19 vaccination process associated with their child. Due to the increased demand for vaccines due to increased vaccine eligibility, the department added another drive-through vaccination event at the Dennis A. Wicker Civic Center from 8:30 am to 10 am on Tuesday, June 1st. 30 am. Individuals planning to receive their first or second vaccination on Tuesday, June 1st should be aware of the location change and attend the Civic Center drive-through clinic. The location change will provide more space and safety not only for patients, but also for staff and volunteers. We look forward to increasing demand for the COVID-19 vaccine. Vaccination remains the best defense against the virus. Help protect our family, friends and neighbors. It provides the best way to get back to normal. If you are interested in vaccination but have not yet been vaccinated, please call the Health Department to register and make an appointment. To register, individuals can call (919) 842-5744 or Spanish (919) 718-4640 Option 8. Calls are accepted Monday through Friday from 8:30 am to 4:30 pm.There is also an online pre-registration form available at leecountync.gov/covid19.. Once the form is submitted, staff will follow up to complete the registration process. The Ministry of Health continues to work with government and local partners to increase access to vaccines. We are looking for opportunities for small events in various parts of the county that may include evening and weekend times. Details will be released soon. The community opinion on the COVID-19 vaccination study was very helpful in discussing the plan. If you haven’t done so already, we encourage you to complete the survey and provide feedback. The survey is available online. leecountync.gov.. Another notable development this week is the relaxation of pandemic deregulation. On Friday, Governor Cooper lifted all mass gathering and capacity limits, social distance requirements, and face mask requirements in most settings. Face masks are still required for both vaccinated and unvaccinated people in public transport, health care and community care facilities, and day care facilities and schools. Please note that local governments and businesses may continue to request masks in their sole discretion and must comply with and comply with those requirements. The Lie County Government Facility will continue to require individuals to wear masks inside the Lie County Government Facility until the Commission revokes the Lie County COVID-19 Emergency Declaration. It is also highly recommended that unvaccinated people continue to wear masks until they are completely vaccinated. Lifting most pandemic restrictions is welcome news for many. We certainly have reason to feel optimistic about where we are in this pandemic, but we shouldn’t be completely alert. Be smart and safe — Continue to follow the guidance of a public health professional and be vaccinated. We will overcome this together.

