Health
Vaccine resistance can interfere with Orange County’s July 4 herd immunity target
Independence Day (Orange County’s goal of achieving herd immunity against COVID-19 by the holiday of July 4) will fail if those who are hesitant to get vaccinated do not act immediately. There is a possibility.
Advertised as This dream, whose goal is for health authorities to complete a county-wide vaccination program, is rapidly diminishing as demand for first doses plummets and state-wide refusal to ship vaccines.
“If you want to get herd immunity by July 4, you need at least 600,000 people in your community to get the COVID vaccine between the beginning of this week and July,” said Dr. Regina Chinsio-Kwong, adjutant. Says. A health official at the Orange County Healthcare Agency said Thursday.
OCHA reports Approximately 54% of the 3.2 million residents of counties over the age of 16 have been vaccinated at least once to date, far from the 70% required to meet the minimum herd immunity threshold. I have.
Demand for appointments has fallen 75% since April, and authorities announced last week that they would close the remaining four super vaccination points as of June 5 and focus on regional and mobile clinics instead. Did.
According to Chinsio-Kwong, the agency has reduced its weekly allocation of shots for Moderna and Johnson & Johnson over the past two weeks, so supply will not exceed demand.
If this trend continues, the formerly proud goal of returning Orange County residents to pre-pandemic health and safety levels will not be achieved until much later in the calendar year.
“In the current percentage of people who come for the first dose, in reality we are looking at Workers’ Day,” said Chinsio-Kwong.
U.S. Food and Drug Administration Monday approval The development of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine for children aged 12 to 15 has begun booking with approximately 159,392 adolescents in Orange County, but could spur efforts to reach herd immunity.
Still, even if all children between the ages of 12 and 15 were vaccinated with the Pfizer vaccine, it was only 4.9% of the total population of Orange County.
OCHA began offering reservations to young residents on Thursday through the Othena smartphone app, which Chinsio-Kwong called the “soft launch.”
Approved for use by young people, Pfizer is the only vaccine allocation still accepted by the authorities. Chinsio-Kwong reported that a batch of 28,000 doses arrived on Thursday.
Emma Jeffrey, who lives in Huntington Beach, didn’t wait for the official words to disappear before making a reservation for her 14-year-old daughter, Tegen.
The health of a teenager born of congenital heart disease kept the family numb during the pandemic, even after Jeffrey, her husband, and her 16-year-old son were vaccinated.
“I haven’t been to a grocery store in the last 15 months. We haven’t even been to a restaurant,” she said. “We were literally like a small island in our house.”
Therefore, about an hour after seeing Facebook telling people under the age of 16 that the vaccine is available, Jeffrey had already scheduled an appointment at Fountain Valley’s CVS pharmacy. ..
“I was constantly checking the tabs on my computer, just like getting a concert ticket,” she said. “I was anxious for her to be shot.”
Julia Bendis, a professional matchmaker living in Rancho Santa Margarita, was vaccinated at the county’s Soka University supersite in early March, but waited much longer for her 15-year-old son Nicholas to qualify for a shot. I had to.
When she heard the news on Thursday, she quickly went online and scheduled a Nicholas slot next week at Rite Aid in Laguna Woods. One week before my 16th birthday.
“If this is what we have to get every year, we should get it now,” she inferred.
A much more difficult sale was Nicholas’ 21-year-old brother Tyler, a junior at the University of California, Santa Cruz, who continues to be skeptical about vaccines. It took some persuasiveness from his parents for him to change his point of view.
“We told him he would probably not be able to go directly to college or participate in the internship he received,” she said Thursday. “So he actually goes to his first dose tomorrow — I’m excited.”
Chinsio-Kwong said health officials are serious about orange county vaccinated residents like Bendis with friends and loved ones who are still hesitant to receive shots as interest in vaccines declines. He said he was urging him to start a conversation.
“We need grassroots efforts in the community to reach out to those who may still have questions,” she said. “”[Because] The community knows best what barriers and challenges still exist and need to be overcome. “
She added that if Orange County really wants to achieve independence from COVID-19, that is the best and only hope.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
Pictures Credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]