Friday Update: Jefferson City School District Announces “Summer School 2021 COVID-19 Plan”

The Jefferson City School District has updated its Coronavirus Policy for the next summer school session and the 2021-202 school year.

After evaluating the latest guidance from local, state, and federal health and education institutions, the district made the following changes:

Students leave the main classrooms for arts, music, and library instruction, but remain in the cohort group, and classrooms and equipment are disinfected between classes.

Some schools begin to allow students to re-eat their meals in the cafeteria, within small groups, while maintaining adequate social distances to minimize exposure.

Non-essential furniture and seats can be returned to the classroom as long as social distance is maintained. This does not apply to rugs or sofas.

The school will no longer monitor infrared cameras at the entrance to the building or scan the temperature of the car line. However, the camera stays in place and if a temperature above 100.4 is detected, the building staff will be notified.

Masks are not needed when students are outside for a break. Students are still encouraged to maintain social distance, especially while outdoors without wearing masks, and play in designated zones within the classroom cohort.

Summer school virtual education options are not offered directly by JC School. The virtual education application window for the 2021-202 academic year will open in August.

The changes will be effective from June 7, but the current COVID-19 plan will be effective for the rest of the school year.

The Columbia / Boone County Public Health and Welfare Department has reported deaths from two new coronaviruses. This is the 90th and 91st coronavirus-related deaths since the first COVID-19 deaths in March last year and 23rd this year.

The health department reports five new COVID-19 cases.

Currently, there are 56 active cases in the county.

The county currently has a reported total of 18,408 COVID-19 cases.

The county reported a total of 18,261 cases excluded from quarantine.

The Columbia / Boone County Public Health and Welfare Department dashboard reports an average of 9 for the last 5 days.

The Department of Health reports that the total number of hospitalizations in Boone County is 19.

The Department of Health reports that one of the residents of Boone County is in the hospital because of the coronavirus.

The dashboard shows 6 COVID-19 patients on the ICU and 2 patients on the ventilator.

The hospital status remains “green” status. “Green” status is when the hospital operates within the approved bed capacity. Accept patient transfers from referral hospitals within standard care operating procedures.

Columbia / Boone County Department of Public Health and Welfare May 14 Dashboard

The Missouri Corona Virus Vaccine Dashboard reports that 82,026 residents received the first vaccination in Boone County and 70,714 residents in Boone County completed the vaccination.

Boone County is the country with the highest percentage of people in central Missouri who have been vaccinated at least once with 45.5% of the vaccine. The second closest state is St. Louis County with 41.9%.

Boone County is the first in the state, with 39.2% of residents who have completed coronavirus vaccination reported. Atchison County is the second largest in the state, with 35.4% of the population completing vaccinations.

Cole County has the second highest first immunization rate in central Missouri at 36.7%. Montgomery County is third with 33%.

May 29, Mayor of Colombia cancels state of emergency

Columbia City Manager John Grasscock signed a state of emergency revocation in Colombia on Friday to lift the declaration, which will come into effect on May 29.

“Our citizens and businesses have been enthusiastic about following health and safety guidelines throughout the pandemic. Residents also want to take personal responsibility to protect each other’s health to move forward. I’m out, “Glasscock said.

The city has been declared since March 16, 2020.

This declaration allowed Grasscock to protect the health and well-being of the community through city-wide action.

The decision to lift the declaration will be made after local health leaders announced last Wednesday that the city would no longer receive health orders.

“Guidance on mask wear and changes in social distance for people vaccinated by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and now that the case rate in our community remains low, is normal,” he said.

Columbia Public School Offering Coronavirus Vaccination Clinic for Students 12+

Columbia Public Schools continues to partner with the Columbia / Boone County Health Department to provide free COVID-19 vaccines to students ages 12 and older.

CPS has added two more clinics to help immunize students.

Authorities say the optional clinic will be hosted at the student’s school. Students must complete a consent form / permit and return it to the school or bring it to the clinic before the clinic.

Students do not need to be vaccinated.

The Pfizer vaccine is the only vaccine currently approved for individuals over the age of 12 and requires two doses. Each school has a date for both the first and second doses of the Pfizer vaccine.

Wastewater monitoring projects show multiple coronavirus variants throughout Missouri

Currently, wastewater monitoring shows multiple coronavirus variants in sewage samples throughout Missouri.

The Missouri Senior Services Department (DHSS) continues to partner with the Missouri Department of Natural Resources, the University of Missouri, Columbia, and sewage operators to monitor trends in COVID-19.

Previous reports have shown that tests show the presence of B.1.1.7 (UK) variant virus in sewage samples in several locations throughout the state.

The latest report shows that tests show the presence of B.1.1.7 (UK) variants in all areas tested throughout the state.

Other coronavirus variants that have appeared in the test include B1.427 / B.1.429 (Southern California), Brazil, and South Africa. However, these mutations tend to be less consistent than the UK mutants. Even in the presence of these mutations, viral load levels are relatively stable.

“Some communities consistently detect the same mutations each week, indicating that these correlated mutations are present in the population. In others, results are inconsistent in weeks. “Hmm,” said Jeff Wensel, director of the Department of Environmental Epidemiology. “For several reasons, this can happen. One possibility is that the passing traveler or visitor may be contributing to the variability, or a person may drop out after recovery from the infection. To stop. “

Despite the uncertainty, these results help inform public health investigations and responses to stop the spread of COVID-19.

St. Louis City, County Removes Mask Requirements

St. Louis and St. Louis County are the latest urban areas in Missouri to withdraw mask requirements, the day after the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said most vaccinated people could remove their masks.

St. Louis County has removed its mask and social distance requirements However, a mask is recommended if the wearer is near an unvaccinated person. The city implemented a new order on Friday to remove all coronavirus requirements Instead, instruct individuals and organizations to follow the CDC guidance.

Kansas City withdrew Maskman Date early on Friday. Colombian and Boone County missions were allowed to expire on Wednesday.

Cases of the new coronavirus remain at relatively low levels throughout the state, but the number of vaccinated Mizurians continues to grow. The state has less reports Over 300 new cases per day in the last 7 days. As of Thursday, about 39% of Mizurians had been vaccinated with the coronavirus vaccine at least once. According to official numbers..

The younger age group lags behind those over 55. Approximately 34% of Mizurians aged 25-34 have started vaccination, compared to 75.9% of residents aged 65-74.

All restrictions aimed at slowing the spread of the coronavirus are from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which allows fully vaccinated Americans to stop wearing masks indoors in most environments. It has been revoked in Kansas City, Missouri, following guidance.

St. Louis and St. Louis County may also be trying to further relax the restrictions. St. Louis Mayor Tishaura Jones and St. Louis County Executive Samuel Page planned an announcement on Friday. Columbia University and Boone County have withdrawn their mask obligations and other coronavirus health order rules this week.

The new CDC guidance, released Thursday, still requires wearing masks in crowded indoor environments, but will help clarify how to reopen work, school, and other places.

7-day positive rate up to 4.1%

Missouri’s seven-day positive rate fell slightly to 4.1% on Friday. State health dashboard.

May 14 State Health Dashboard.

The Health and Senior Services Department reported 350 additional confirmed cases of COVID-19, for a total of 507,058. In addition, there were 113 new cases that may have been discovered by antigen testing, for a total of 85,454 cases since the pandemic began.

Seven more Mizurians died of the virus. In total, DHSS recorded 8,855 deaths from COVID-19.

Immunization continues to slow throughout the state. The average number of daily vaccinations for seven days on Friday decreased by more than 2,000 to 16,184. This is less than one-third of the daily average when vaccination peaked in early April.

According to data posted on Friday, 39.1% of Missouri’s population has started the vaccination process, which is equivalent to about 2.4 million people.

The state has been fully vaccinated with 2 million inhabitants and is now approaching 1.97 million. That’s 32.2% of Missouri’s population.