Health
Covid 19 Coronavirus: Scientists Discover Long-Term Blood Abnormalities Even After Mild Cases
Even after six months, symptoms in some people infected with Covid included chronic fatigue, muscle and joint pain, and loss of smell.Photo / Getty Images
The long-term biochemical effects of Covid-19 have been found in more than half of people infected with the virus, even in mild cases.
A small study of people with mild cases of Covid-19 in Australia found “blood biochemical abnormalities,” with more than half experiencing symptoms 6 months after infection.
Scientists working at Murdoch University’s National Phenome Center (ANPC) in Perth, Western Australia, investigated the blood chemistry of 27 patients with mild illness.
“We found that the majority of unhospitalized Covid-19 patients did not return to normal health or biochemistry after 3 months and until 6 months after the acute phase. One or more symptoms persist in 57% of patients, said ANPC director Professor Jeremy Nicholson.
Symptoms include chronic fatigue, muscle and joint pain, and loss of smell.
Importantly, many patients also had metabolic disorders that researchers believed could change the risk of other illnesses such as heart disease.
“This is a major public health concern and requires further investigation at the national and international levels,” said Professor Nicholson.
Early results from another study showed that about two in three Australians had ongoing health problems after becoming severely ill with Covid-19.
Professor Nicholson said more than 160 million people worldwide suffer from a less serious form of Covid-19.
“We are following up to assess recovery, and what we find is a source of concern,” he said.
“This is a very dangerous illness that not only sacrifices life today, but as we are discovering now, even relatively mild original cases will continue to affect some patients in the future. It can have serious health consequences. “
However, Nicholson said some biochemical patterns associated with the risk of heart disease and atherosclerosis appear to have returned to normal in some patients. “So that’s not all bad news,” he said.
The professor said that the latest research provides a framework for identifying people suffering from long-term effects and what their effects are, and individual long-term treatments they may need. Said to help develop.
“We have developed an objective metabolic framework for measuring systemic recovery in Covid-19 patients, which can be used to clearly track whether people are actually fully recovering from their illness.” He said.
Further research with more people is needed to identify the biomarkers needed for long-term monitoring.
It is unclear whether “long covid,” also known as post-acute Covid-19 syndrome (PACS), is an extension of the disease or indicates the onset of another chronic disease caused by an enhanced immune response of the body to the virus.
“Currently, there are more than 140 million so-called” recovered “people around the world, which significantly increases the health economic burden and has long-term consequences for tens of millions of individuals with individual medical problems. May be seen. “Professor Nicholson said.
The results of a collaborative study with the Covid Research Response Trial, led by the University of Western Australia, ANPC, Spinnaker Health Research Foundation, and South Metropolitan Health Service, have been published in a peer-reviewed paper in the Journal of Proteome Research. (American Chemical Society).
Professor BuYeap, an endocrinologist at the University of Western Australia, said the study marked an important milestone in providing better care to affected people.
“The results show that patients after acute Covid-19 infection have persistent metabolic and inflammatory changes associated with some Long Covid symptoms,” said Professor Yeap.
“This is an important step in better understanding the long-term health effects of Covid-19 and helps to provide better care to those affected.”
..
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
Pictures Credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]