Health
New Mask Guidance for CDC Vaccinated People – Local Businesses Are Preparing for The First Weekend Since WFTV
Orlando, Florida — The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s announcement that vaccinated people no longer need face coverings has a spillover effect throughout Central Florida.
Both state-owned and local companies are equally focused on new policies.
Read: Face Covers Now Optional in Walt Disney World Outdoor Common Areas, Resorts Says
Walmart, Publix, Costco, and Trader Joe’s are all there Announcement Customers who are fully vaccinated will no longer need to wear masks.
Companies like Starbucks and Target say they continue to demand them.
“Companies are making wise decisions,” says Dr. Raulpino, Orange County Health Officer. “They are probably worried about instability.”
Dr. Pino said the company believes consumers are doing well with confidence and is likely to be concerned about customers who are not yet accustomed to removing masks.
Steve Gunter, owner of The Tap Room in Dubsdread, Orlando, said he will adopt new guidance and allow staff to make decisions.
Read: The mayor says that half of the eligible Orange County residents received at least one COVID vaccination
“My official word to my employees is that if you are comfortable wearing it, you wear it. If you are uncomfortable or choose not, it’s okay.”
According to Gunter, his employees are already infected with the virus or have been vaccinated.
Officially, the Orange County Government is also accepting new guidance.
Mayor Jerry Demings announced on Friday that if visitors and staff in public county buildings were fully vaccinated, they would no longer need to wear masks.
They still need a social distance of 3 feet indoors.
Read: Publix no longer needs masks for fully vaccinated customers and employees
Mayor Demings acknowledges the difficulty of determining who is vaccinated and who is not vaccinated, and describes the situation as an honorary system.
“This is the only way we can tackle this,” says Demings. “We can’t clearly tell who has been vaccinated and who hasn’t been vaccinated. You can’t request a vaccination card to prove that you’ve been vaccinated.”
