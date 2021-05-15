Health
After a year of research reporting, the CDC will eventually update its recommendations for COVID-19 airborne propagation.
On Friday, May 7, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) issued a new official recommendation to explain the aerial transmission of coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19). The CDC currently explains that both SARS-CoV-2 virus infections and infections that cause COVID-19 disease can result from inhalation of respiratory bioaerosol microparticles.
The new guidelines are now in perfect agreement with the scientific perspective of a year ago.on the contrary Aerial transmissionThe CDC’s previous official statement was that the majority of infections occurred through large droplets and close contact with vectors. A new perspective for Marcelo Logsman, who received his PhD in Environmental Sciences and Engineering from the University of Kentucky, Professor of Chemistry on April 7, 2020. The California Institute of Technology degree was published as a preprint in an attempt to convince scientists. Public health authorities SARS-CoV-2 Take serious attention to aerial threats. The second version of the preprint was later released on April 22nd and passed a peer review on the publication of open access journals on December 8th at the International Journal of Health Planning and Management. This study clearly explained the dangers of small bioaerosol particles that can remain in the air over time and penetrate various levels of the respiratory system.
To outline recent changes, the CDC argues that there are risks associated with inhalation of the virus because the mode of infection includes deposition on the exposed one. Mucous membrane The same is true by directly touching the mucous membranes with dirty hands contaminated with the virus. The impact directly applies to indoor environments such as workplaces, schools and public transport where proper ventilation or air purification systems are lacking. Many follow-up studies published in the previous semester revealed the role of small bioaerosol particles on human health.For example, recent international open access papers Environmental Studies and Public Health Journal Published in January, it refers to a list of recommendations for preventing the transmission of the SARS-CoV-2 virus in the air.Studies have recommended efforts to control ventilation-related diffusion Virus By public transport to control restaurants, cruise ships, nursing homes, schools, kindergartens, offices, shops, and pandemics. The use of suitable personal protective equipment, mechanical air filters, UV germicidal irradiation (UVGI), high efficiency particulate air (HEPA) filters, and ion generators was recommended.
