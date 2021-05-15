Retired nurse, 72, receives £ 600 of “cool laser” treatment to remove black spots and pigmentation

Suffering from facial black spots and pigmentation, the five grandmothers have undergone dramatic changes thanks to the “innovative” 600-pound “cool laser” treatment.

A 72-year-old retired from Sally, Vanessa Fuller worked as a nurse for 35 years, spending most of her leisure time caring for her family in the yard.

She talked about how she didn’t have the time, money, or tendency to indulge in facials and skin peels, but in the last few years she began to notice the sacrifice of the sun and as she got older it took her face. ..

When she reached her 70th birthday, she decided to do cool laser resurfacing at Weybridge’s Lisa Harris Skin Science.

Vanessa, her three great-grandmothers, said she was impressed with the dramatic results of collecting a series of compliments from her family and friends.

She told FEMAIL: ‘I started to notice that there were really dark skin spots on my cheeks and forehead.

“I’m an outdoor enthusiast and I’ve always loved the outdoors, so I left it to me.”

As the dark spots grew, became clear, and her cheeks were close to 0.5 inches wide, she eventually did something with courage.

“It sounds interesting to some people, but I’ve never done anything on my face before,” Vanessa explained. “I didn’t think it was for people like me.”

So Vanessa requested a birthday voucher. When I went to see Lisa Harris (www.lisaharrisskinscience.co.uk) last year, she was “really nervous.”

“Lisa and her team were lovely and quickly broke the ice,” Vanessa recalled. “She explained that cool laser resurfing can be used to stimulate the growth of fresh skin and reduce the appearance of black spots and pigmentation.”

How cool laser resurfacing works Novus Medical’s Cool Laser Resurfacing Treatment is a non-invasive skin rejuvenation treatment that helps smooth out wrinkles and improve the appearance of pigmentation such as spots, chloasma and stretch marks. The laser actually heats and evaporates the water in the skin so it does not burn the skin. Use a pulse of laser light to target water in the skin. After that, the skin may appear pink or soft, and within a few days the surface layer of the skin will peel off. Heat also causes a healing reaction in the deeper layers of the skin, promoting collagen growth, making the skin firmer, lifted and looks healthier. Suitable for all skin types.

Vanessa paid about £ 600 for the treatment of shining a laser on the skin of the face. Prices start at £ 500 depending on the region and course you choose.

“It took about 45 minutes and was painless,” Vanessa said.

“Then my face turned a little pink and a few days later my skin began to peel off.

“I resisted the urge to choose it, all skin peeled off within 7 days of treatment, my skin was incredibly soft, firm, and dark spots were dramatically reduced.”

She added: ‘My eldest son is 32 years old and is modeling. She said my skin now looks very clean.

“Others commented that I would look good.

“It gave me more confidence, and there is the stigma of getting older, and the idea that you shouldn’t waste money on things like this when you get older, I think my generation is brave, and I’m demonstrating it’s never too late to try! “

Lisa said:’Cool lasers work very well on most skin types and really help rewind the watch.

“By combining Cool Laser with HIFU (Ultrasound) and EMS (Electrical Muscle Stimulation), Radio Frequency and Rose Plant Stem Cell Therapy, and Collagen Lifting Light Therapy, you can get the result closest to face lift.

“It’s also important to remember that proper diet and bowel health are paramount to improving skin quality, so we often suggest supplements to patients along with treatment plans. ”