Health
May 15, 2021 Development of major COVID-19 in Georgia
Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC
Vaccine eligibility expanded
The FDA has allowed children between the ages of 12 and 15 to be vaccinated with the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine.
The expansion of adolescent vaccination eligibility shows significant progress in national vaccination efforts and raises hope. For schools that return to normal in the fall, at least for older students.
According to the 2019 Census, 585,882 young people in Georgia, or 6% of the population, fall into this age group of 12-15 years.
The CDC’s Vaccine Advisory Board has agreed with the FDA’s move. Data from scientists show that the benefits of vaccines for children outweigh the risks.
Credit: Alyssa Pointer / [email protected]
According to one study, many of the 1,131 adolescents who received the Pfizer vaccine did not experience a reaction. For those people, the reaction was similar to what older teenagers experienced. The most common were temporary fatigue and headaches.
Experts say they are reassured by the safety data from the study and the information gathered from the millions of 16- and 17-year-old vaccinations who were given access to the vaccine in March.
On Wednesday alone, more than 1,000 children between the ages of 12 and 15 came to the DeKalb Children’s Center for the vaccine. The center has partnered with the local municipal school system. For many, Pimplic was the first ticket on a journey to freedom after a blockade of more than a year of life.
The state is working to enroll pediatricians in the vaccine program and has not disclosed how many people currently have the only Pfizer vaccine approved for minors. With parental permission, children between the ages of 12 and 15 do not need to be vaccinated in a pediatric clinic and can be vaccinated at any vaccination site in Georgia.
Credit: Jenni Girtman
Full vaccination allows the mask to be thrown away more often
Dr. Rochelle Walensky, director of the CDC, said that anyone who is fully vaccinated can participate in indoor and outdoor activities, large or small, without having to wear a mask or physically separate. It was.
“If you’re fully vaccinated, you’ll be able to quit because of a pandemic,” Warensky said.
CDC guidance still requires wearing masks in crowded indoor environments such as buses, planes, hospitals, prisons, and homeless shelters. It helps clarify how to reopen work, school, and other places.
Evidence from the United States and Israel shows that the vaccine is very effective in the real world, according to Warensky, and so far continues to show protection against variants that spread to the United States.
The more people continue to be vaccinated, the faster the number of infections will decrease — and the more difficult it will be for the virus to mutate, she emphasized. She urged everyone over the age of 12 to apply for vaccination.
Some vaccinated people are still infected with COVID-19, but it is rare, and Warren says these infections tend to be mild, short, and difficult to spread to others. Mr. Ski said.
There are some caveats. Walensky advised people with weak immunity, such as organ transplants and cancer treatments, to consult a doctor before taking off the mask. This is due to continued uncertainty as to whether the vaccine can improve the weakened immune system and whether it can improve the healthy immune system.
Also, new guidance can cause confusion, as businesses and others do not have a reliable way to distinguish between those who are completely vaccinated and those who are not.
Warrensky emphasized that people who are not fully vaccinated should continue to wear masks indoors.
As with the Associated Press, staff writers Ty Tagami, Ariel Hart, and Tim Darnell contributed to this report.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
Pictures Credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]