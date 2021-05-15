Why diets don’t work in the long run, lifestyle changes work

By Dhruv Bhushan

For decades, diet conversations around the world range from simple and simple to elaborate and complex, the latter sometimes even crazy.

In today’s digital age, before cheese, the new diet has gained worldwide support and everyone from the general public to professionals would have pledged its effectiveness.

But only a few weeks or months later, the same expert moved to another “miracle” weight loss or diet program.

It’s what you get when you don’t follow science and just get out of fashion.

But health is not a fad. It’s a lifestyle.

In all these epidemics, one has to wonder if each of these programs is a surefire way to maintain a healthy weight and lifestyle. Why don’t they overcome the challenges of time?

According to a study published at the BMJ, most diets help reduce weight and blood pressure in the first few months, but the desired effects are not sustained. Therefore, people continue to return to new trends. However, epidemic diets can be detrimental.

They often lack essential nutrients and tell us nothing about a healthy diet. An overly restricted diet can also deprive you of joy from eating, can lead to eating disorders, slow down metabolism, and cause more harm than good in the long run.

One of the reasons crash diets fail is because the body sees them as a form of hunger.

If you eat much less than your desired energy intake for an extended period of time, your metabolism will slow down and you will try to fight back.

The hormones that regulate our hunger and satisfaction are fluctuating, making it difficult to maintain a diet and thus losing weight.

In addition, the idea of ​​taking extreme steps, such as quitting certain foods, can often lead to depression and disappointment.

Sooner or later you will return to your previous “unhealthy” eating habits.

And a few months later, you’re trying another new weight loss diet.

It’s no wonder that the diet and weight loss industry around the world has grown exponentially from $ 192.2 billion in 2019 and is expected to exceed $ 295 billion by 2027.

But more and more studies show that if you are really interested in losing weight and maintaining a healthy lifestyle, you need a more sustainable plan than a trendy diet. I will.

You also need to understand the difference between weight loss and fat loss.

Not all weight loss is healthy. You may just be losing muscle and water due to a crash diet or a lot of aerobic exercise.

Several components have been proven to work to reduce fat. They eat slightly less than their energy requirements, have enough protein intake to maintain muscle mass, and do strength or strength training. By doing this on a regular basis, you can manage your weight in a slow and healthy way, boost your metabolism and keep your body in good shape.

Consider making these small gradual changes to your lifestyle to embrace food, and in fact a healthy relationship with life.

Make your daily diet healthy

It’s important to be in tune with your specific needs and not feel deprived. The same plan may now work for everyone.

Nutrition doesn’t have to be complicated and crush diets aren’t sustainable. Don’t think about giving up “bad” food. Instead, focus on choosing foods that are holistic, nutritious, and taste-satisfying.

Don’t get caught up in nutrient expertise filled with jargon. Choose products that are easy to use and nutritious.

Play with your food choices and mix the ingredients.

Health and taste are closely related. There are healthier alternatives to even the foods you crave or are “addicted to”.

Ensure a balanced diet of fresh seasonal fruits and vegetables for vitamins, minerals and antioxidants.

Balance these with whole grains and healthy fats. Meet your daily protein intake, whether from foods or supplements with natural proteins.

This cannot be fully emphasized as protein deficiency is one of the leading causes of lifestyle-related diseases, including obesity. Drink a lot of water.

Add physical activity to your normal routine

Make exercise, activity, and movement a part of your daily life, like brushing your teeth. If you have a very busy schedule, try exercising first thing in the morning before the day consumes you.

Just like your food, choose an activity that you can stick to, and it won’t decline after a few weeks of your first enthusiasm.

You don’t have to spend hours in the gym or hire a personal trainer. A leisurely walk, jogging, dance class or yoga session while listening to your favorite music is also a good starting point.

It also stays active all day long. Use the stairs instead of the elevator, walk around on the phone, contribute to household chores, play with children and pets, enjoy sports, have sex, walk to nearby areas instead of driving a car You can move by bicycle. It’s an easy choice you don’t need. Taking extra time is also very helpful.

And for more devoted individuals who want to burn fat, lose kilos, and get in shape, research shows that strength training or resistance training, and high-intensity training provide more sustainable results. Indicates to do.

It’s more important to exercise every day than how much you do every day.

Start small and stay consistent.

Prioritize sleep

This is one of the most overlooked aspects of our well-being today. We should aim to get enough restful sleep every night, which can range from 6 to 9 hours depending on the individual.

It is during this time that the body repairs and recovers. Essential hormones that also help you lose weight work only during sleep.

Not getting enough sleep can adversely affect your physical, mental and emotional health.

If you have problems sleeping for any reason, give priority to them. Make time to sleep. Avoid alcohol, caffeine and nicotine.

Unplug your digital device before going to bed. Instead, relax in the bath or light reading. Use comfortable beds and bedding to create a distracting, helpful environment.

Manage your stress level

Stress may feel like a default response to modern lifestyle challenges, but constant stress can cause serious health problems.

Stress causes elevated levels of cortisol and adrenaline that affect blood pressure, heart rate, diet, sleep patterns, blood sugar levels, fat metabolism, and immunity.

Long-term stress also increases the risk of heart attack and stroke and can contribute to depression.

By adopting some of the above healthy habits and making conscious efforts to relax, you can manage your stress. Take a deep breath, enjoy your favorite activities and spend time with your loved ones. Then talk to the person who cares for you or a trained professional and ask for help.

Attempting to eat and live a healthy diet or manage weight should not be a punishment or sacrifice.

There is no one size that fits all the definitions or paths to health. This is a combination of various small steps that can produce great results over time. Health is a lifestyle.

Trusting your instincts with pleasant foods and behaviors can greatly contribute to your overall well-being.

Just eat and balance the food you enjoy without feeling guilty. With the right mix of natural organic ingredients, the luxurious low-calorie blueberry crumblewise cream is better and more enjoyable than the so-called Magic Fat Burner Pill.

Next time, someone will seduce you with the next best diet epidemic and show them your intuitive diet and plans for a healthy lifestyle.

Listening to your body’s needs and clues will improve your relationship with food and allow you to incorporate it into your daily life.

Don’t think of lifestyle changes as daunting behavioral changes. They are a small step in the journey to health, combining science, taste and sustainability.

