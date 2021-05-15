Eating Disorders: Everything You Need to Know

Eating disorders are usually mental health conditions with difficult relationships to food and body image. Anyone, regardless of race, gender, gender, or other demographics, can suffer from an eating disorder. There are many types of eating disorders with a variety of symptoms. Common eating disorders include: anorexia, Where people limit the amount of food they eat.

Bulimia, A place where people make a fuss (eat a lot of food) and purge.

Bulimia nervosa (BED)A place where people eat large amounts of food while feeling out of control of their diet.

PicaA place where people eat things that are not food like soil or paint.

Avoidant / Restrictive Eating Disorder (ARFID)It limits the amount and type of food people eat, but it does not cause pain about their weight or body image. by National Association of Anorexia Nervosa and Related Disorders, Eating disorders affect at least 9% of the world’s population. Eating disorders are also the second most deadly mental health condition, following opioid overdose. Having accurate information about eating disorders can help you understand the next steps, including treatment options, for you and anyone you know.

There are several types of eating disorders with different types of symptoms. Many people have a combination of eating disorder symptoms. Eating disorders can affect you physically and mentally and can have a significant impact on your behavior. Psychological symptoms People with eating disorders tend to be obsessed with food, weight, and body image. Eating disorders can make significant emotional and psychological sacrifices. Some psychological symptoms of eating disorders include: Think about food, weight, and body image

Feelings depression

Feel anxious, frustrated, guilty, or embarrassed

Feel “flat” or lack of emotion

Fluctuating mood

Distortion of body image, such as believing that you look bigger than it really is Physical symptoms Eating disorders can affect your physical health. Dramatic changes in eating, purging, and other eating disorder behaviors can affect your body. The physical symptoms of eating disorders are: Up, down, or fluctuating weight changes

Always cold

Hair loss

Feel dizzy, fainting, or light-headed

Swelling around the chin (signs of continued vomiting)

Stomach problems such as constipation and pain Eating disorders can cause these physical and other symptoms, but not everyone experiences them. Eating disorders vary from person to person. Behavioral symptoms People living with eating disorders may be kept secret about their behavior regarding food and body image. They may eat in secret or avoid eating with others. These actions can make people feel more and more isolated and embarrassed. The behavioral symptoms are as follows: Wearing loose clothes and layers of clothes

Eat alone frequently and avoid eating with others or in public places

Constant diet

Strict thinking about food, body image, or weight, such as thinking that a particular food is good or bad

Isolate yourself from others

Experts are still trying to understand exactly what causes eating disorders. It is important to note that eating disorders are not a simple “vanity” problem, but a complex mental health condition. Many people use eating disorders to deal with distressing emotions and experiences. by National Mental Illness Family Alliance (NAMI), Some risk factors may increase your chances of developing an eating disorder: Genetics .. Having a family history of eating disorders and other mental health conditions can put someone at higher risk.

.. Having a family history of eating disorders and other mental health conditions can put someone at higher risk. Environmental factors .. Growing up in a culture that equates a particular shape with success or happiness can put pressure on people to meet unrealistic standards.

.. Growing up in a culture that equates a particular shape with success or happiness can put pressure on people to meet unrealistic standards. Psychological factors.. Those who are dissatisfied with their appearance and dealing with perfectionism are at greater risk. Mental health, such as anxiety, can also increase someone’s risk. Having one or more of these risk factors does not mean that you have an eating disorder. Only mental health professionals can provide accurate diagnoses.

If you suspect you have an eating disorder, it is important to seek help. Eating disorders can be distressing, uncomfortable, and even life-threatening. A trusted medical professional can provide you with an accurate diagnosis and suggest the right treatment recommendations for you. Eating Disorder Treatment Options It is subject to change, but usually includes: Talk therapy, or Psychotherapy

Drugs to treat concomitant conditions

Cooperation with a nutritionist Treatments can address the underlying reasons behind eating disorders. The therapist can also support you with overwhelming emotions that may emerge as you recover. There are no specific medications to treat eating disorders, but medications help manage the physical symptoms of eating disorders, such as constipation.If you take the medicine, you will get depression anxiety.. Meeting a nutritionist in addition to treatment can help you challenge rigorous thinking about food, body, and weight. They can provide accurate nutritional information to support your recovery. A nutritionist can also work with you to create a diet plan that supports your nutritional needs. Some people receive outpatient treatment. In other words, I live at home in collaboration with the treatment team. Others need more intensive care, which sometimes means getting treatment in a hospital or housing facility. The level of treatment depends on the type of support needed to recover from an eating disorder. Meeting a medical professional is not possible for everyone. This quiz It will help you understand if your experience may be related to eating disorders. However, only medical professionals can make an accurate diagnosis. Virtual eating disorder Support group Or Helpline We can provide additional support and information.

Living with an eating disorder can be a painful and isolated experience. Even with a treatment team and a strong support system, managing your condition can be difficult. Coping tools and tips can help you improve your management. If you live with an eating disorder, the following may help: Practice self-care. Do whatever you want, such as watching TV or playing with your pet. Self-care can reduce stress, depression and anxiety.

Do whatever you want, such as watching TV or playing with your pet. Self-care can reduce stress, depression and anxiety. Talk to others about your struggle .. Talking to trusted and supportive people about your eating disorder can allow them to help you better. It may also make you feel less lonely.

.. Talking to trusted and supportive people about your eating disorder can allow them to help you better. It may also make you feel less lonely. Celebrate your recovery. Reward yourself for progress in recovery. Celebrate yourself as it can be difficult to recover from an eating disorder.

If you think someone you know has an eating disorder, it’s important to encourage them to ask for help. Many people with eating disorders do not seek treatment on their own. They may feel anxious or embarrassed about getting help. They may also be unaware that their behavior is harmful. It can be difficult to talk to your loved ones about your concerns. Before getting close to them, the following may help: Educate yourself about eating disorders .. Learning accurate information can help you talk to your loved ones.

.. Learning accurate information can help you talk to your loved ones. Avoid oversimplified solutions. Recovery from an eating disorder is not “willpower.” Telling your loved one to “quit bing” or “just eat” is not supportive.

Recovery from an eating disorder is not “willpower.” Telling your loved one to “quit bing” or “just eat” is not supportive. Avoid judgment. Tell your loved ones that having an eating disorder is not shameful. Remind them that recovery is possible. It can be difficult to help someone who thinks they have an eating disorder.this guide Members of the National Eating Disorder Association will give you more information on how to help.