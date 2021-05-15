U.S. vaccine drive is getting younger

This week, the FDA Approved Pfizer / BioNTech vaccine for people ages 12-15, The moment many families have been eagerly waiting since the vaccine began to be rolled out in the United States.When shots are available, parents Hurry to vaccinate children.. However, this decision has also contributed to ongoing discussions on how to optimally distribute vaccines worldwide.

In Santa Barbara, one 14-year-old Vaccine for his birthday..In Colorado, schools Establishment of vaccine clinic.. In Los Angeles, high school students were keen to experience normal life again.

“I have a big family. I haven’t seen him for over a year. I missed being with friends, spending time with my family, going to school, etc.” 15-year-old Malyna Trujillo Said at a press conference In LA. “This vaccination is not just for me, but for my family and for my community.”

On Wednesday, the CDC’s advisory board approved the FDA’s decision and clarified how to start vaccination in earnest. After the commission’s vote, panel member Henry Bernstein, a pediatric professor at Hofstra / Northwell’s Zucker School of Medicine, said he was excited to be able to vaccinate young people. Told.

“This protects children aged 12 to 15 years. It will reduce infections within their families. It contributes to local immunity and allows children to return to camp more safely this summer and directly. It allows you to go back to school, “Barnstein said.

Not everyone was excited about the decision. “I understand why some countries want to vaccinate children and adolescents, but now I’m urging them to rethink,” said Tedros Adhanomgebreyes, head of the World Health Organization. Said this week.. He asked each country to donate vaccines to other countries instead.

“In low- and middle-income countries, the supply of Covid-19 vaccine is not enough to vaccinate health care workers, and hospitals are flooded with people in urgent need of life-saving care.” He said..

People on the CDC committee acknowledged the disagreement in the comments after the vote. “Looking at what’s happening elsewhere in the world is evidence of what happens when safe and effective vaccines aren’t adequately supplied,” said a pediatrician at the Kaiser Permanente Institute of Health. Matthew Daly, a researcher and researcher, said. “We are in this very privileged position and we can see a reduction in mortality and case rates thanks to these vaccines.”

Photo courtesy of ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS / AFP, via Getty Images

Younger people are less at risk of developing serious complications of COVID-19 than older people. However, low risk is not zero risk.Vaccinations are accelerating in the United States, so doctors A surge in infectious diseases in unvaccinated children.

For parents, securing an early vaccination quota was the first chance to give their children a little more freedom after a year of attention.The kids were excited about the outlook Overnight party, shoppingAnd whatever it looks like in a pre-pandemic life.

“The reason I got it was because I wanted to meet a friend I hadn’t seen in a while. I could only call each other,” said 13-year-old Evan Yanny. WILX With lansing..

That loneliness is what experts hope that this next stage of vaccine deployment may fight. At this week’s CDC advisory board meeting, Stanford University pediatrics professor Grace Lee noted that the long-term effects of this pandemic on the younger age group are still unknown. “I think we can lose the importance of children and adolescents during a pandemic. The childhood experience that our children have experienced is generational, as the focus has been on older adults in particular. I think it will have long-term consequences that can extend beyond. “

This year was a cruel and difficult year for children, many of whom are suffering away from friends and family. Educational setbacks, Or witnessed trauma. For them, the chance to vaccinate gives them hope — for themselves and also for the future.

“I’ve been very careful through all this,” said 13-year-old Pia Andrade. Houston KPRC Because she was vaccinated this week. “My principal actually died of COVID. He was completely fine, got it and was hospitalized, and he just died. I have seen the effect directly, and The more we are vaccinated, the better the world will be. “

the study

Epidemiological effects of the NHSCOVID-19 app

This research treatise Nature This week we will model how well the NHS contact tracking app worked.Researchers have found that it works like a manual contact tracing method and calculated it. May have saved thousands of lives.. They suggest that similar apps could be used in other countries to slow the pandemic while the world is waiting for the vaccine. (Fraser et al, Nature)

Studies show that most children infected with the coronavirus lack the typical symptoms of COVID-19

People under the age of 18 make up about 13 percent of COVID-19 cases in the United States. However, they do not always show the same symptoms as adults. In particular, they are much less likely to have a fever and are less effective at temperature screening to catch cases. (Caren Kaplan / Los Angeles Times)

How COVID broke the evidence pipeline

With over a year of pandemic research under our belt, scientists are beginning to grasp the flood of COVID-19-related medical research. They find that some of it … was so great. We reviewed too many studies on individual (useless) drugs, too few study participants to produce significant results, or quickly outdated studies. Despite great success, scientists want to be able to learn from their mistakes the next time an emergency occurs. (Helen Pearson /Nature)

development of

The free beer offer resulted in more vaccinations than all first-time clinics in Erie County last week.

We have previously written about some of the creative promotions that the health sector uses to vaccinate people. Here’s a working example from Buffalo, NY, showing how well these programs work. (Bonus: A slate interview When The health committee member who was handing out shots. ) (Sandra Tan /Buffalo news)

They have not yet been vaccinated with the Covid vaccine. But they don’t even “hesitate”.

About 30 million people in the United States say they will get the COVID-19 vaccine, but in reality they haven’t taken the plunge yet. For a variety of reasons, many in this group face hurdles such as language barriers, difficult work schedules, and lack of general access. (Amy Harmon and Josh Holder /New York Times)

Coronavirus vaccine protects pregnant women, another study suggests

New studies are increasing the pile of evidence that coronavirus vaccines protect pregnant people. A new treatise shows that pregnant people can pass antibodies to the foetation, and breast milk can pass antibodies to babies. Another study found that the vaccine did not damage the placenta. (Emily Antes /New York Times)

Outlook

This week, the CDC changed its guidance for fully vaccinated people, and they No need to wear a mask With many settings. However, masking does not disappear overnight. There are several perspectives from people who continue to mask for a variety of reasons.

“Maybe it’s because I’m a New Yorker, or maybe because I always feel like I have to show my best to the world, but I’m very relieved to be anonymous. It’s like having a force field around me that says, “Don’t look at me.” “

— Professor “Francesca”, To tell Parents Why does she keep wearing a mask?

“I know it’s a low percentage, but there are kids who got it and were influenced. What if it was your kid? I gamble myself But my kids? Never. “

— Jani Able, two 7-year-old mothers To tell USA Today Why her family keeps wearing masks.

“I’m worried that my husband will die if I get the vaccine … I’ve read a lot about my husband’s death, or my child has a rare syndrome. I am worried that I will be in the hospital and have my own vision. I have an overly active imagination. I tend to be anxious and impressive. I think many people, not just me, are experiencing similar ideas. “

— New York City woman, Fula Talk to Deputy About why she is still wearing a mask.

Everyone, please ensure your safety.