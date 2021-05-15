Autism and social spirit

Since the modern age of autism research began in the 1980s, questions about social cognition and social brain development have been a central concern for researchers. This year marks the 20th anniversary of the first annual meeting. International Autism Society (INSAR), and at this year’s conference, it is clear that the growth of social cognitive neuroscience over the last two decades has significantly enriched autism science. For those unfamiliar with the term, social cognitive neuroscience is the study of the brain system involved in the causes and effects of social behavior and social interaction. Some of these include the brain system involved in thinking, empathizing, social motivation, and the influence of social attention on an individual’s thoughts and emotions.

At the same time, research with and for people with autism has also enriched our understanding of social cognitive neuroscience and how our social spirit develops. .. Autism Spectrum Disorders (ASD) is a complex and heterogeneous part of the human condition, neurodiversity. It ranges from “disability” or serious challenges that plague about 30% of affected individuals with minimal language and intellectual disability to “differences” between people with far above average abilities and outcomes. , Related to a wide range of life outcomes. ..

However, regardless of the outcome, people in the autism spectrum travel different pathways of social cognitive neurodevelopment that appear to begin in infancy. For example, many experience some difficulty in social cognitive mentalization, also known as “theory of mind.” It is a spiritual expression of another person’s thoughts, perspectives, beliefs, intentions, or emotions that allows us to understand or predict their behavior.

Social cognitive neuroscience has shown that the medial frontal, temporal, and parietal lobe brain systems, and the reward center of the brain enable mentalization. Therefore, differences in information development and / or transmission throughout this decentralized social cognitive brain network can contribute to differences in mentalization between people with autism. These differences can lead to a variety of consequences, from issues of mentalization ability to changes in the voluntary use of mentalization, to the motivations and efforts involved in mentalization during social interactions.

While these observations are informative, they do not address the basic question of how social cognitive brain systems develop or why their development differs for people with autism. Understanding the early stages of social cognitive development may provide the best opportunity to mitigate the serious adverse effects that differences in social cognition can have on some people with autism. As such, these questions are essential to autism science. Coincidentally, this motivation to understand the very early developments of our social brain can inform a broader understanding of social cognitive neuroscience and humanity. After all, one key to understanding our social brain development may come from the observation of social attention in infancy.

Some babies diagnosed with autism as early as 6-12 months of age have already shown differences in the development of social attention. They look at a person’s face and eyes less often than other babies, and are less likely to coordinate their attention with others to adopt a common perspective or reference, or “joint attention.” Neurotypical babies follow other people’s gaze directions and gestures, or guide others’ gazes, establish joint attention and share information through a common perceptual perspective.

Developing the ability to socially coordinate attention is important in itself. For example, all teachers advise students to “pay attention”.It ’s really a request of “what I pay attention to” [the teacher] I am attending. Joint attention is essential to the social capacity of all ages. Adolescents and adults who are unable to follow, initiate, or participate in rapid changes in shared attention in social interactions can be impaired in their relevance and ability to relate.

Equally important, joint attention is also an early component of social cognitive mentalization. Infants practice taking a perceptual perspective each time they coordinate their social attention with others. They do this hundreds, if not thousands, in the early stages of development. It regulates aspects of social brain development and then supports the ability to take a mental perspective. Taking a mental perspective is synonymous with mentalization and our ability to understand the thoughts, beliefs and intentions of others. Indeed, some studies provide evidence of significant duplication of brain systems involved in joint attention and social cognitive mentalization.

Therefore, differences in early social attention are thought to contribute to differences in neurodevelopment of social cognitive mentalization from people with autism to many. Studies also suggest that although the nature of this motivation is not understood, differences in the systems that regulate the motivation for social attention may play a role in this aspect of the development of autism. One possibility is that diminished motivation to pay attention to the face can make a significant initial difference in social attention.

Alternatively, differences in “eye contact effects” can affect the development of social attention. The eye contact effect is a phenomenon in which the consciousness of being the object of attention of others causes an arousal reaction and enhances the prominence of stimulation and information processing during adjustment of social attention. When we realize that others are looking at us, there are changes in the mental processes that can be useful in social learning. Currently, some studies suggest that people with autism may be less responsive or unaware of the attention of others.

Therefore, the science of autism hypothesizes that the first step towards human social neurocognitive development may involve months of practice with coordination of social attention with infancy caregivers. I will raise it. In addition, our reaction to other people’s eye contact may provide an early motivational stance that prioritizes the development of infants’ social attention and the development of our social brain. In particular, recent studies have shown that mimicking the behavior of autistic toddlers can affect a child’s awareness that others are looking at them, improving joint attention and language development. Is shown.

Of course, the most basic lesson we can draw from all these observations of our social spiritual development is that we are all similar rather than different, regardless of the pathway of neurodevelopment. That, and that people with autism have a lot to teach us about nature, of human nature.

This is an opinion and analysis article.

