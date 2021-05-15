Surgery reduces the risk of stroke in people with arrhythmias

Share on Pinterest According to experts, this surgery removes appendages that can trap blood and cause blood clots.Hispanoristic / Getty Images

Researchers say that a simple operation to remove the small appendages of the heart can reduce the risk of stroke in people with arrhythmias.

According to experts, appendages can trap blood in the heart chambers, increasing the risk of blood clots.

They say the risks are known and surgeons have already closed their appendages regularly during heart surgery.

Simply removing the small appendages of the heart can reduce the risk of stroke in people with arrhythmias. New research According to researchers at McMaster University in Ontario, Canada.

The left atrial appendage is an unused finger-like tissue that can trap blood in the heart chamber and increase the risk of blood clots. Researchers report that removing it can reduce the risk of stroke in people who beat too fast, too slowly, or irregularly.

The reduced risk of removal only adds to the benefits of anticoagulants that doctors usually prescribe for people with arrhythmias.

“If you have atrial fibrillation and have heart surgery, the surgeon needs to remove the left atrial appendage because it is set up to form a blood clot,” he said. Dr. Richard WhitlockIn a statement, the author of the study and a professor of surgery at a Canadian university. “Our trials have shown that this is safe and effective in stroke prevention.”

“This will have a positive impact on tens of thousands of patients around the world,” he added.

The study followed 4,811 people taking anticoagulants for atrial fibrillation in 27 countries. Participants who underwent cardiopulmonary bypass surgery were randomly selected for additional procedures to remove the left atrial appendage.

The researchers compared the results with those who took anticoagulants for a median of only four years. The average age of the patients was 71 years.

The study was recently presented at a conference of the American College of Cardiology and was published today by the New England Journal of Medicine.