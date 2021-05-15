Health
Surgery reduces the risk of stroke in people with arrhythmias
- Researchers say that a simple operation to remove the small appendages of the heart can reduce the risk of stroke in people with arrhythmias.
- According to experts, appendages can trap blood in the heart chambers, increasing the risk of blood clots.
- They say the risks are known and surgeons have already closed their appendages regularly during heart surgery.
Simply removing the small appendages of the heart can reduce the risk of stroke in people with arrhythmias. New research According to researchers at McMaster University in Ontario, Canada.
The left atrial appendage is an unused finger-like tissue that can trap blood in the heart chamber and increase the risk of blood clots. Researchers report that removing it can reduce the risk of stroke in people who beat too fast, too slowly, or irregularly.
The reduced risk of removal only adds to the benefits of anticoagulants that doctors usually prescribe for people with arrhythmias.
“If you have atrial fibrillation and have heart surgery, the surgeon needs to remove the left atrial appendage because it is set up to form a blood clot,” he said. Dr. Richard WhitlockIn a statement, the author of the study and a professor of surgery at a Canadian university. “Our trials have shown that this is safe and effective in stroke prevention.”
“This will have a positive impact on tens of thousands of patients around the world,” he added.
The study followed 4,811 people taking anticoagulants for atrial fibrillation in 27 countries. Participants who underwent cardiopulmonary bypass surgery were randomly selected for additional procedures to remove the left atrial appendage.
The researchers compared the results with those who took anticoagulants for a median of only four years. The average age of the patients was 71 years.
The study was recently presented at a conference of the American College of Cardiology and was published today by the New England Journal of Medicine.
Two California cardiologists told Healthline that the surgeon had already closed the left atrial appendage to reduce the chances of a heart disease patient having a stroke.
Dr. Nikil WarriorA medical director of electrophysiology at Fountain Valley’s Orange Coast Medical Center, this procedure “is an attractive option for closure or litigation of patients at high risk of stroke and not ideal candidates for long-term anticoagulants. That’s it. “
According to Warrior, this procedure can completely remove the anticoagulant.
“Patients who are at high risk of bleeding or have bleeding problems due to surgical ligation of the left atrial appendage have the option of discontinuing anticoagulants,” Warrior said.
Dr. ShefardoshiThe director of cardiac electrophysiology and pacing at the St. John’s Health Center in Santa Monica said the habit of removing appendages (the structure of the embryo that forms early in fetal development) did not have negative consequences. I did.
“When people go to open heart surgery, we often ask surgeons to close it while they are there. Like any other medicine, this concept may make a lot of sense. No, but we can’t start this in patients until we can prove it in clinical trials, “says Doshi.
“It took years of experience and trial to finally show that the appendages are important in forming a thrombus in atrial fibrillation, and if they can be easily closed during surgery, He has a history of atrial fibrillation and is moving towards recommending patients to close when performing open heart surgery. “
Co-Principal Investigator of Research, Stuart Connolly“The results of this study will soon change practice, as this procedure is easy, fast, and safe for 15% of cardiac surgery patients with atrial fibrillation,” he said in a statement. This will prevent the great pain caused by a stroke. “
According to Whitlock, researchers have suspected a link between blood clots and the left atrial appendage since the 1940s, and this procedure makes sense.
He said the procedure could be done in a less invasive way, even for people who do not need heart surgery. This is important for future research.
“This is a safe, safe and inexpensive procedure with no long-term adverse effects, and the impact is long-term,” Whitlock said.
..
