Dr. Sanjay Gupta: “Race for Vaccines”

This new guidance speaks not only about the effectiveness of vaccines, but also about the confidence that major medical and public health organizations place in vaccines. They believe that when this pandemic story is finally written, it is about the vaccine that ultimately saved us and the science behind it.

A CNN colleague and I have seen the story of vaccine development unfold from the beginning. Last year, we tracked research teams on five continents, recording their trials and tribulations, victories, and catastrophic defeats. We know how the story began with the outbreak in Wuhan, China, and how it ends with some of the most effective vaccines in world history.

Today, the behind-the-scenes story of a race that consumes all of this is first told in the documentary “Race for Vaccines,” which premieres tonight at CNN.

On January 10, 2020, a Chinese researcher who recorded the first case of abnormal pneumonia released the entire gene sequence of a new coronavirus that appears to be behind this mysterious disease. This behavior (a simple post on a website used by virologists to share research and data) was like firing a starter pistol and was heard by scientists around the world. In Australia, the University of Queensland’s Keith Chappell and his team have taken action to develop a proven protein vaccine. In the UK, Professor Teresa Lambe of Oxford University immediately began developing viral vector vaccines. In China, George Gao, director of the Chinese Center for Disease Control and Prevention, has instructed the team to focus on one of the oldest types of vaccination techniques, inactivated vaccines. And two teams, one at the National Institutes of Health and one at BioNTech in Germany, made an all-or-nothing bet on an approach they had never heard of. In the scientific community: Messenger RNA. When I started filming this documentary, I didn’t even know how long the race would take or if there was a winner. Keep in mind that before the pandemic, it often took more than 10 years to create an FDA-approved vaccine in the United States. This documentary records the life of a remarkable scientist who, under immense pressure, did whatever it took to get these vaccines to the start gate and finish line. Explain why a particular gambling took place and show how that choice was developed. Vaccine is born To be honest, all coronavirus vaccines were launched long before January 2020. All so-called platforms (underlying technologies) existed before the pandemic, and all but one (mRNA platforms) already existed and were used commercially in the past.All vaccine makers had the same goal: create Best delivery system To provoke the strongest immune response. It is the immune response that prepares our body so that it can protect itself later when it encounters a real virus. This can mean using the entire virus itself, or a weakened version of the virus. It can mean teaching the body to recognize a foreign body and attack it, using only part of the virus, or just a blueprint for the virus part. If you’ve heard anything about the Covid-19 vaccine, you’ve probably heard the term spike protein. Think of them as small humps protruding from the surface of the coronavirus, giving them a crown-like appearance. Crown (Corona in Latin) is the origin of the name of this virus. Peplomers are used by viruses to latch and invade cells by hijacking and replicating cells. Viral vector vaccine Johnson & Johnson (Janssen), AstraZeneca / Oxford, Russia’s Sputnik V, etc. have instructed them to use another virus (in this case the common cold virus) to make peaplomers, which cells display on their surface. I will. Causes an immune response. Protein subsystem vaccines such as Novavax and Sanofi use genetically engineered insect viruses to infect moths, and moth cells produce fragments of the coronavirus peplomer protein. These are harvested and vaccinated, which are injected into people. The oldest vaccine technology that uses the entire killed virus to provoke an immune response is the approach used by Sinovac in China. On the other side of the spectrum, the latest type of vaccine technology is the mRNA vaccine. This method uses mRNA (messenger RNA) to instruct cells to make some of the spike protein. Our cells then make that protein over and over, which stimulates and reacts to our immune system. This is the technology used by BioNTech, which has partnered with pharmaceutical giant Pfizer, and Moderna, which has worked with NIH scientists. Inside story of mRNA technology Many describe mRNA technology as new, but it’s not entirely true. Although the FDA has never approved a drug or treatment for mRNA, the science behind the mRNA vaccine is based on a concept developed more than 20 years ago by Drew Weissman and Catalin Ricoh of the University of Pennsylvania at the time. I will. For the last 20 years, mRNA vaccines have been studied and tested for symptoms such as influenza, Zika fever, and rabies. “DNA is the genetic code. It contains everything that makes our body and makes our body function. What RNA does, RNA makes a copy of the gene-genes usually make proteins. Code-so RNA makes a copy of one protein from DNA and carries it to an intracellular machine and makes a protein from that RNA copy, “said Weissman. Explained to me I returned in December. “We use our body as a protein production plant.” Twenty years ago, Weissman said he was thinking about using mRNA technology in applications such as vaccines, therapeutic proteins, and gene editing. Among the early adapters for researching and using mRNA technology are the husband and wife teams Dr. Uğur Shahin and Dr. Ozrem Turech. When they first met, the couple formed a bond over science-so much, they returned straight to the lab after the wedding. “We were actually seeing patients, treating them, and at the same time being scientists, and what we basically had on a daily basis as cancer doctors was what we could provide to patients with respect to approved criteria. It wasn’t too much. Of care, “Shahin said. In my podcast I returned in March. “But in the world of science, we have experienced a great deal of technology and knowledge that provides opportunities to better treat patients, and this gap and interest in transforming science into survival. It’s a shared thing, and at some point it’s the reason we decided to do this trip together. “ Pair founded BioNTech in 2008, when it focused primarily on the use of new technologies for the treatment of cancer. But in 2020, clouds began to gather on the horizon. As early as January, Shahin thought the situation might develop pandemic and felt that he and his wife had the tools to help. In March, BioNTech immediately partnered with Pfizer, which had already collaborated on other projects. Another team working on mRNA vaccines, Moderna, was a start-up company that had never brought an FDA-approved product to market. The company named “Modified” and “RNA” portmanteau worked with Dr. Barney Graham of NIH and immunologist Kizzmekia Corbett. Asked if he felt pressured in an online interview Wednesday, Graham said the deputy director of the Vaccine Research Center was under pressure, for example, before the crisis of Ebola and Zika. “In this case, I started this project before the pandemic happened. The first was a demonstration project to prove how fast I could go if there was a need … it was a pandemic. There was a lot of pressure until mid-March, when it was declared and more cases began to occur around the world. “ Hit the jackpot As 2020 approached, scientists worked on completion almost non-stop and tested the product. And the results began to come out. They were hardly true. Early studies showed that the Pfizer / BioNTech vaccine was 95% effective and the Moderna vaccine was 94.1% effective in preventing symptomatic Covid-19. These preliminary figures held up as more research results came. At the beginning of the summer, the FDA stated that the coronavirus vaccine must be at least 50% effective for approval (influenza vaccine). 40% and 60% In the year when the circulating virus and vaccine match well). Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, who belonged to the White House Coronavirus Countermeasures Headquarters at the time, 70% -75% valid .. But the results of the mRNA vaccine have blown it all away. Just last week, a CDC best friend and board member told me, “The creator of the mRNA vaccine will probably be nominated for the Nobel Prize.” After rapid competition to the end, the first and second finish lines in the United States were two mRNA vaccines, which received an FDA emergency use authorization every other week in mid-December. It was only 11 months since the sequence was first shared with the world. However, all vaccines that cross the finish line have a very important role to play in reaching herd immunity globally. Billions of people around the world have been vaccinated and may need boosters in the future. The thing about racing is that they force the impossible: they make us better, safer, and yes, faster than ever before. And the competition for this vaccine under the brutal pressure of a pandemic may have accelerated the pace of medical innovation forever by showing exactly how creative, agile and determined humanity is. Maybe.

