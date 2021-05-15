Florida doctors using new tools to fight coronavirus





While the number of new coronavirus cases in Florida is declining, the number of people infected with the virus variant is increasing in Florida. Just this month, four people in Palm Beach County died from the B-117 mutant, and there are concerns that vaccine demand is now declining. Shannon Chapman has determined that he has not been vaccinated with COVID-19 vaccine. “Are the first thoughts about vaccines outweighing the risks before injecting unnatural and sometimes toxic substances into the body?” She says. The mother of two boys on the Treasure Coast says she did research on vaccines and viruses. “In this particular case, we believe the virus has a high survival rate. Most demographics have a survival rate of about 99.8%, so we don’t really feel the need to get the vaccine in the body,” Chapman said. I will. Dr. Seetha Lakshmi, Medical Director of the Global Emerging Infectious Diseases Research Institute at Tampa General Hospital, oversees sequence testing to identify and track COVID-19 mutants. The virus mutates and camouflages, so the sequence detects the spread, says Dr. Lakshmi. “This gives us an idea of ​​what’s happening with the virus and what kind of mutations are circulating,” says Lakshmi. To overcome the pandemic, we need to stay one step ahead of the viral variants. All the samples we sequenced B-117, the British variant seemed to be the most frequent of the variants, “says Lakshmi. She believes the vaccine worked well for the variants. British variants are the most common in Florida, and the good thing about vaccines is that the mRNA vaccines Pfizer, Moderna, even the B-117 mutant, and even the South African variant, are very effective in preventing and preventing infection. Knowing that it is effective. However, Chapman is hesitant. “That’s also a consideration. Why put something in your body that doesn’t help new variants of the virus,” says Chapman. Still, Dr. Lakshmi argues that vaccines are our best line of defense because the virus mutates. “In the fight between viruses and humans, vaccination is very important because vaccines end us,” says Lakshmi.

