Oregon expects COVID cases to decrease by 12% in a week | Ap

Coronavirus cases fell to Oregon for the second straight week as the state appears to be entering a more hopeful stage of the pandemic.
That week, postal codes in central and southern Oregon again recorded the newest cases, and parts of eastern Portland and Gresham also recorded high numbers. Redmond’s zip code led the state in new cases for the second straight week.
Currently, more than 2 million Oregons are vaccinated at least partially, and new modeling shows that there will be fewer cases of coronavirus in the coming weeks. Hospitalizations are on the decline, with April recording the lowest death toll in months, and state officials have outlined plans to lift most business restrictions and endmask requirements for fully vaccinated people.
The Oregonian monitors state coronavirus data and reports the areas with the highest weekly changes by zip code. The analysis also highlights areas with the newest cases related to population. click Click here for interactive map..
Here’s a brief summary of the community that added most cases for the week ending May 9th.
We added 129 cases and increased the total to 2,354 cases. It is the 16th most common country in Oregon and the 62nd most per capita country since the pandemic began.
We added 124 cases and raised the total to 2,283 cases. It is the 17th most common country in Oregon and the 115th most per capita country since the pandemic began.
We added 104 cases and raised the total to 1,984 cases. It is the 24th most common country in Oregon and the 251st most per capita country since the pandemic began.
We added 97 cases and raised the total to 2,221 cases. It is the 19th most common country in Oregon and the 31st most per capita country since the pandemic began.
We added 83 cases and raised the total to 2,772 cases. It is the 10th most common country in Oregon and the 33rd most per capita country since the pandemic began.
We added 80 cases and raised the total to 1,413. It is the 49th most common country in Oregon and the 57th most per capita country since the pandemic began.
We added 76 cases and raised the total to 2,201. It is the 20th most common country in Oregon and the 148th most per capita country since the pandemic began.
We added 73 cases and raised the total to 2,491 cases. It is the 13th most common country in Oregon and the 125th most per capita country since the pandemic began.
97236 East Portland (Pleasant Valley / Powellhurst Gilbert / Centennial)
We added 73 cases and raised the total to 3,218 cases. It is the fourth most common country in Oregon and the 27th most per capita country since the pandemic began.
We added 72 cases and raised the total to 3,498 cases. It is the third most common country in Oregon and the 26th most per capita country since the pandemic began.
This is a brief summary of the community with at least 30 new cases, adding new cases per person for the week ending Sunday, May 9th.
This zip code recorded 52 new confirmed or estimated infections per 10,000 people during the week ending on Sunday, increasing from the previous week.
Deschutes County zip code added 66 new cases, for a total increase to 419.
This zip code recorded 52 newly confirmed or estimated infections per 10,000 people in the week ending Sunday. This is more than double the previous week.
The Yamhill County zip code has increased to 346 in total, adding 44 new cases.
This zip code recorded 36 newly confirmed or estimated infections per 10,000 people during the week ending on Sunday. This is a slight increase from the previous week.
The Clackamas County zip code has increased to 501 in total, adding 36 new cases.
This zip code recorded 35 new confirmed or estimated infections per 10,000 people, down from the previous week during the week ending on Sunday.
Klamath County zip code added 80 new cases, for a total increase to 1,413.
This zip code recorded 33 new confirmed or estimated infections per 10,000 people, down from the previous week during the week ending on Sunday.
Deschutes County zip code added 129 new cases, for a total increase to 2,354.
This zip code recorded 33 newly confirmed or estimated infections per 10,000 people during the week ending on Sunday, a decrease of about one-third from the previous week.
Klamath County zip code added 97 new cases, for a total increase to 2,221.
This zip code recorded 30 newly confirmed or estimated infections per 10,000 people in the week ending Sunday, a slight decrease from the previous week.
Crook County zip code added 61 new cases, for a total increase to 1,006.
This zip code recorded 25 new confirmed or estimated infections per 10,000 people during the week ending on Sunday, increasing from the previous week.
Lane County zip code has increased to 977 in total, adding 34 new cases.
This zip code recorded 25 newly confirmed or estimated infections per 10,000 people in the week ending Sunday, a decrease of about a quarter from the previous week.
The Clackamas County zip code has increased to a total of 1,067, adding 48 new cases.
This zip code recorded 25 newly confirmed or estimated infections per 10,000 people in the week ending Sunday, a slight decrease from the previous week.
The Deschutes County zip code has increased to a total of 2,283 with the addition of 124 new cases.