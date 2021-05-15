Audio Week: Best Mental Health Awareness Week | Wireless

RadioX Mental Health Toolkit with a campaign against miserable life | Radio X

Jazz FM Mental Health Awareness Week | Jazz FM

ChillDaBeats | Spotify

Blind Boy Podcast: Talk to Neuroscientists About the Human Brain | cast

Super Brain | cast

How do you deal with it?With Ellis and John (BBC 5 Live) | BBC sound

Last week was Mental Health Awareness Week, but I was able to choose from a lot of mental health audio. Only a few years ago, I had to troll the internet to find the right show. Things that can bring relief to people with brain chattering, rumination, sadness, and self-loathing. not now.

Friday at 10:59 am, 500 radio stations from Kiss FM to Radio 4 Mental Health Minutes.. The first MHM aired in 2018 and included Prince William and Prince Harry, but the latter decided to go to Los Angeles to scale up a bit with Oprah. Anyway, the number of celebrities changes from year to year (Gaga was one year, Anthony Joshua was the next year, Prince William was a supporter all the time), but the message of the Mental Health Minutes is consistent. It’s about connections: ask us to listen to others when they need to speak, and if you’re suffering, evoke the courage to speak in the first place.

Of course, this has traditionally been difficult for men, especially those in their early twenties and middle-aged. Radio X, Have more than a fair share of such listeners, and teamed up Campaign against miserable life (Calm down) broadcast some short shows for that Mental health toolkit.. Love islandIan Sterling talked about overcoming anxiety while standing on stage at a corporate gig, clenching his buttock brilliantly. Biffy Clyro’s Simon Neil went a little further and talked about sadness and bereavement.on Jazz FMWith the accompaniment of the now familiar “forest sound”, the emphasis was on nature and the outdoors.

Of course, music is the old-fashioned cure for bad moments and difficult moods. However, it’s a bit strange to see how much music is pushed into this box. There are a variety of chill-out mindful mixes for mental health, including former Radio 1 host Phil Taggart. ChillDaBeats (Pronounced like wildebeest) On Spotify. Taggart is a nice presenter and enjoys his music selection and interviews, but the idea that only clean ambient music sees you throughout the dark is totally wrong to me. Sometimes you need a little Black Sabbath to organize you. Moreover, I’m not sure if Chill Da Beats’ mental health special opening song, Jerry & The Pacemakers’ You’ll Never Walk Alone, is a song that non-Liverpool fans really want to relax. And in fact, even Liverpool fans may appreciate the break at this particular point in the football season.

“Lovely, listen to encouragement”: Blind Boy.

Blind Boy Podcast There has been a long-standing choice of wise and anxious listeners. Blindboy, an Irish artist, writer, musician and comedian, reads short stories, talks for years and interviews people (On-stage interview with Bernadette Devlin Makalisky It’s absolutely essential listening).Last week, the blind boy talked to a neuroscientist Dr. Sabina Brennan About the human brain. The conversation was revelatory, even for the blind boy himself, who often talked about depression and agoraphobia, and how he helped with CBT. Brennan says that the way the brain loves patterns and the best way to prevent it from going into panic mode is to install routines. That is, installing a pattern that relaxes the brain. She doesn’t care about the use of smartphones and other devices-“I call it outsourcing my memory”-but by learning new things or being creative “neuroplasticity of the brain” It is recommended to use. Listen to nice, encouraging.

Brennan has her own podcast, Super Brain, That’s not a bad thing, but she’s a little too disturbing her guests because of my taste.You should listen to past episodes of How do you deal with it?With Ellis and JohnWon this year’s UK Podcast at the Broadcast Guild Awards in March.It’s totally amazing Interview show It has all mental health problems and is ideal for all age groups. My main audio recommendation for those who are mentally distressed is to choose what they want to hear, not music, documentaries, interesting shows or news. Put on your earphones and take a walk in the park. To be honest, it always helps.

Three shows about niches you didn’t know were interesting

Sneaker nomics

BBC sound

If you can overcome the frustrating elements (the drama of garbage, the “cheerful” Bavarian oompah music, the US-centric presentation that assumes that listeners consider Germany a faraway mythical land) This Radio 4 podcast has a fascinating history. Of the trainer. Although some aspects are well known (Adidas / Puma feud, Run DMC My Adidas story), all the stories have some great “did you know” facts, such as why Primsol is called Primsol. It is fully embodied in. Host Nicholas Smith has extensive knowledge and Wrote a book About the subject. 1Xtra’s ace, which tickles conversations into modern pop culture, provides some fun and vibrancy. Recommendation.

Uncategorized Elizabeth Alker. Photo: BBC Radio 3

Uncategorized: Africa and Ambient

BBC sound

This Radio 3 Strand is mildly traditional (sometimes asking the artist to choose a track in the “listening chair”) and mildly . Presenter Elizabeth Alker, who may be a little closer to Mike, is a cheerful and friendly person. Producer Frank Palmer has extensive experience with 6 music / radio 3 and the music is always worth listening to. Africa and ambientHe provided us with a great KMRU from Kenya that aired last Thursday night. In addition to using field recordings for composition, he explores how African music influences the famous Western ambient artists. Steve reich..

99% invisible

99percentinvisible.org

This podcast It’s a non-plus ultra show that “the niche you didn’t know was interesting”. I rarely mention it because I think you already know it, but if you don’t, dive into the deepest and most diverse shows out there. Last week The edition wondered why techno is Berlin’s preferred music choice (“Music is Penetration “You,” says one clubber). Last week Abandoned ship We investigated the strange world of cargo ships and their crew. Before that, Curb cut, Tell me why the curb (curb in British English) is turning a corner and sloping towards the road.The company behind the show has just been sold To satellite radio company SiriusXM, so I hope its founder Roman Mars I made some money. He deserves it.