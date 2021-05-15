The strangeness of our dreams may be the reason we have them, claiming a theory inspired by the new AI of dreams

The question of why we dream is a divisive topic in the scientific community. It is difficult to prove concretely why dreams occur, and the field of neuroscience is saturated with hypotheses. Inspired by the techniques used to train deep neural networks, Erik Hoel (@erikphoel), an assistant professor of neuroscience at Tufts University, discusses a new dream theory, the overfitting brain hypothesis.Hypothesis explained on May 14 in a journal review pattern, The strangeness of our dreams suggests that our brains help us to more generalize our daily experiences.

“There are clearly incredible numbers of theories as to why we dream,” says Hoel. “But I wanted to focus on the theory of dreams that take dreams seriously, that is why the experience of dreams is why you are dreaming.”

A common problem with AI training is that AI is too familiar with the data it trains. Start assuming that the training set is a perfect representation of everything you might encounter. Data scientists fix this by causing confusion in the data. In one such regularization method called “dropout”, some data is randomly ignored. Imagine a black box suddenly appearing on the internal screen of a self-driving car. It may be better to look at a random black box on the screen and focus on the comprehensive details of the surroundings rather than the details of that particular driving experience. Understand the general experience of driving.

“The original inspiration for deep neural networks was the brain,” says Hoel. Comparing technology with the brain is nothing new, but he explains that using deep neural networks to explain overfitting brain hypotheses was a natural connection. “When we look at the methods people use in deep learning regularization, they often have some surprising similarities to dreams,” he says.

With that in mind, his new theory suggests that dreams happen to make the understanding of the world more balanced rather than simplified. Because, like deep neural networks, our brains are too accustomed to everyday “training sets.” It is alive. To counteract familiarity, he suggests that the brain creates dropouts of strange, spiritual versions of the world in dreams. “Giving them biological functions is a very strange dream in a deviation from the awakened experience,” he writes.

Hoel says there is already evidence from neuroscience research that supports the overfitting brain hypothesis. For example, the most reliable way to dream about what’s happening in the real world has been shown to be repeating new tasks while you’re awake. He argues that overtraining with a new task causes a state of overfitting and your brain tries to generalize this task by creating dreams.

But he believes there are some studies that can be done to determine if this is really the reason we dream. He states that well-designed behavioral tests can distinguish between generalization and memorization, and the effects of sleep deprivation on both.

Another area he wants to explore is the idea of ​​”artificial dreams”. He came up with an overfitting brain hypothesis, thinking about the purpose of fiction works such as movies and novels. Now he finds that external stimuli such as novels and television shows can act as “alternatives” to dreams, helping to delay the cognitive effects of sleep deprivation by emphasizing the dreamlike nature. It is assumed that it may be designed for (for example, virtual reality technology).

You can turn off learning with artificial neural networks, but you can’t do that with your brain. The brain is constantly learning new things-and that’s where the overfitting brain hypothesis helps. “Life is sometimes boring,” he says. “The dream is to prevent you from fitting too much to the model of the world.”