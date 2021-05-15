3 new deaths, 751 new cases





To provide important public security information to the community, the Statesman Journal makes this daily update related to the coronavirus available for free. To support such important local journalism, consider becoming a digital subscriber.. We’ll update this story all day with the latest news about the coronavirus and its effects in Oregon on Saturday, May 15th. There were three new COVID-19-related deaths in Oregon, which the Oregon Department of Health reported on Saturday, increasing the state’s death toll to 2,585. State agencies also reported 751 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Saturday, bringing the state to a total of 195,179 cases. Vaccination in Oregon OHA reported on Saturday that 42,051 COVID-19 vaccinations were added to the state’s vaccination registry. Of this total, 26,502 doses were given on May 14, and 15,549 were given the day before, but were enrolled in the vaccine registry on May 14. 2,051,139 people have been vaccinated at least once. A total of 1,458,561 people received a second dose of Pfizer or Moderna vaccine. The 7-day moving average is 30,708 times per day. A total of 3,515,780 million vaccinations have been given in Oregon. This includes: The first and second doses of Moderna are 1,465,898. Johnson & Johnson 119,888 single doses. 1,580 doses have been given, but no vaccine product information has been identified. COVID-19 hospitalized Throughout Oregon, COVID-19 was admitted to 332 patients, five fewer than Friday. There are 75 COVID-19 patients in the intensive care unit bed, two fewer than on Friday. According to authorities, the total number of bedtime for COVID-19-positive patients over the last 7 days was 2,355, an increase of 0.1% from the last 7 days. The peak number of beds per day for COVID-19-positive patients in the last 7 days is 351. Incident and death Newly confirmed estimated COVID-19 cases reported on Saturday were Baker (1), Benton (9), Craccamus (92), Kratosop (3), Colombia (9), Couse (7), Crook (7). ) Is in the county. ), Deschutz (93), Douglas (11), Harney (2), Hood River (5), Jackson (39), Jefferson (9), Josephine (10), Klamath (40), Lake (1), Lane ( 36), Lincoln (2), Lynn (24), Marul (4), Marion (54), Morrow (2), Multnomah (158), Pork (7), Umatilla (17), Union (2), Wallowa ( 1), Wallowa (2), Washington (93), Yamhill (11). The 2,583th death in Oregon is an 80-year-old woman from Coos County who tested positive on May 10 and died at Bay Area Hospital on May 14. She had a fundamental condition. The 2,584th death in Oregon is a 79-year-old woman from Hood River County who tested positive on May 4 and died at Providence Hood River Hospital on May 14. The existence of the underlying condition has been confirmed. The 2,585th death in Oregon was a 42-year-old woman from Josephine County who tested positive on May 4 and died at the Asante Rogue Regional Medical Center on May 13. The existence of the underlying condition has been confirmed. COVID-19 in numbers This is the latest data from the Oregon Department of Health as of Saturday, May 15th. 2,585: Death due to COVID-19.

195,179: Total number.

332: Hospitalized patient. Oregon COVID-19 by county This is the number of cases and deaths tested both positively and presumed as of Saturday, May 15th. Baker: 959 cases, 14 dead

Benton: 3,117 cases, 20 deaths

Craccamus: 17,633 cases, 214 deaths

Clatsop: 994 cases, 8 dead

Colombia: 1,757 cases, 29 deaths

Coos: 2,077 cases, 35 dead

Crook: 1,131 cases, 22 deaths

Curry: 646 cases, 10 people died

Deshuts: 9,122 cases, 74 deaths

Douglas: 3,291 cases, 71 dead

Gilliam: 63 cases, 1 death

Grants: 522 cases, 6 dead

Harney: 348 cases, 8 dead

Hood River: 1,196 cases, 31 dead

Jackson: 10,938, 139 deaths

Jefferson: 2,215 cases, 37 dead

Josephine: 3,364 cases, 71 dead

Klamath: 4,486 cases, 64 deaths

Lake: 455 cases, 7 dead

Lane: 13,089 cases, 149 deaths

Lincoln: 1,385 cases, 21 dead

Lynn: 4,981 cases, 68 deaths

Malheur: 3,527 cases, 63 deaths

Marion: 22,140 cases, 307 dead

Tomorrow: 1,111 cases, 16 dead

Multnomah: 38,618 cases, 593 deaths

Pork: 3,779 cases, 53 deaths

Sherman: 58 cases, 1 death

Tillamook: 652 cases, 3 dead

Umatira: 8,236 cases, 84 deaths

Union: 1,451 cases, 23 deaths

Warowa: 185 cases, 5 dead

Wasco: 1,381 cases, 28 deaths

Washington: 25,757 cases, 233 deaths

Wheeler: 32 cases, 1 death

Yan Hill: 4,483 cases, 76 deaths Source: Oregon Health Department

