Health
Causes, treatments, and when to worry
Nausea and vomiting during pregnancy, also known as Morning sickness, Very common. For most people, the symptoms subside within the first few months of pregnancy, but some have general nausea.
It is normal to experience nausea during pregnancy. And that can make you uncomfortable, but usually you don’t have to worry. However, you may experience severe nausea and vomiting, which can cause complications.
When does it begin?
Nausea and vomiting associated with morning sickness usually begin about 6 weeks in the first trimester of pregnancy. Most people get rid of their symptoms about 3 months after pregnancy. However, some people have persistent nausea.
Nausea and vomiting are not always associated with each other. People with morning sickness experience only nausea, while others may only vomit.
Cause
Experts really don’t know the cause of morning sickness. It may have something to do with hormones.
Includes several things that can make morning sickness worse:
- stress
- Malaise
- Certain foods and smells
- Experience motion sickness
According to a journal article American family doctor, The next pregnant person is at increased risk of morning sickness:
- Senior citizens
- Low-income earners
- Black species
- People with little education
Treatment and prevention
Morning sickness affects many pregnant people, but that doesn’t mean you need to flinch with vomiting or nausea. There are ways to relieve the symptoms. Here are some strategies for limiting morning sickness:
- Eat foods that do not cause stomach upset, such as crackers
- Eat a small meal
- Avoid foods that may exacerbate nausea
- Hydration all day long
- Avoid other triggers, such as odors that can cause nausea
- Get a lot of sleep
- Drink ginger tea
- Get fresh air
- Over-the-counter (OTC) products such as vitamin B6 and doxylamine (there are prescription drugs that combine both)
- Prescription antiemetic
Please note that not all antiemetics can be safely used during pregnancy. Please read the label carefully. This also applies to supplements. Do not take supplements or OTC medications without first consulting your doctor or pharmacist.
Some sources suggest alternative medicines such as acupressure and acupuncture to relieve morning sickness. However, evidence suggests that these treatments are not effective in treating nausea and vomiting due to pregnancy.
When to worry
Mild morning sickness is not dangerous to you or your baby. Even moderate nausea and vomiting do not cause complications. Regardless of the severity of morning sickness, you should consult your health care professional to discuss available treatment options.
Some people can develop morning sickness with frequent vomiting, dehydration, and weight loss. This condition is called hyperemesis gravidarum. It occurs in about 1% of pregnant people.
If you can’t control your food, or if you’re vomiting too much and you’re becoming yourself dehydration, You probably need to be hospitalized. Severe dehydration and malnutrition are serious complications that require hospitalization.
Losing weight early in pregnancy due to severe morning sickness leads to low birth weight.
People at high risk of nausea during severe pregnancy include:
- People who carry multiples
- People with morning sickness and families with morning sickness
- People with migraine
- People who tend to Motion sickness
- A person carrying a female foetation
Sometimes severe nausea and vomiting are completely different signs. If you feel unwell, consult a medical professional for your safety.
What else can I do? Other potential causes of nausea and vomiting during pregnancy are:
- Stomach bug
- Acid reflux disease
- Migraine
- Gallbladder inflammation
- Kidney stone
- Pancreatitis
- Ulcer
- Pre-eclampsia
There are many causes of nausea and vomiting. This list is not exhaustive.
If you have symptoms other than nausea and vomiting, you may have symptoms other than morning sickness.
A word from Verywell
You don’t have to get rid of nausea. Just because it is common does not mean that it should be a regular part of pregnancy. You don’t have to wait until the symptoms get worse.
If you are experiencing nausea or vomiting, consult your health care professional to determine treatment options. Nausea and vomiting may be other symptoms. Talking to them can rule out other potential illnesses.
If you are suffering from nausea or vomiting during pregnancy, you can seek medical care. Don’t let someone else dismiss your condition and tell you how you feel.
