Health
Massachusetts has reported 657 new COVID cases, killing five more as active cases continue to decline.
Active COVID-19 (New Coronavirus Infection) Cases continue to decline in Massachusetts as health officials reported 657 new infections and five more virus-related deaths on Saturday.
The State Department said delays in reporting from large laboratories reduced the number of tests and cases reported on Friday. These results are included in the Saturday data.
Currently, there are 14,396 active coronavirus infections, 14,884 reported on Friday.. So far, at least 656,344 inhabitants of the state have tested positive for the virus and 17,389 have died, according to DPH data.
Saturday’s new case is based on 89,990 new molecular tests. The 7-day average of positive tests is 1.03%, a slight decrease from 1.14% on Friday, but still higher than the 0.77% minimum seen in September.
The metric is that hospitalizations and deaths have decreased by several weeks, along with a 7-day average of new cases, and more residents are being vaccinated. The data show that the minimum 7-day average of deaths reported through the pandemic reported on May 13 was 6.9.
As of Saturday, 3,175,284 inhabitants were fully vaccinated, 3,918,540 were vaccinated at least once, and data show a total of 7,093,824 vaccinations in the state. Massachusetts used 84.8% of the vaccine supply.
According to DPH, 352 people are currently hospitalized with COVID, including 97 in the intensive care unit and 58 intubated.
for now, Massachusetts maintains duty of indoor masks in spite of New guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Allows fully vaccinated people to take off their masks in most scenarios. A spokesman for Governor Charlie Baker said state guidance will be updated “in the near future.” Other New England states, Like Rhode Island, Updated guidelines following the announcement of the CDC.
As of this week, only six Massachusetts communities are labeled as: High risk of spreading the virus: Acushnet, New Bedford, Taunton, Edgartown, Lawrence, Lowell. The list goes down from 13 towns and cities a week ago.
The total number of COVID-19 cases in each county is as follows:
Barnstable County: 13,767
Berkshire County: 6,478
Bristol County: 66,046
Dukes County: 1,327
Essex County: 96,828
Franklin County: 2,545
Hampden County: 51,726
Hampshire County: 9,098
Middle Sex County: 134,047
Nantucket County: 1,515
Norfolk County: 54,474
Plymouth County: 48,704
Suffolk County: 92,137
Worcester County: 76,552
Relevant content:
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
Pictures Credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]