Los Angeles County reports 306 new cases of COVID-19

Share this article:

Los Angeles County reported 306 new cases of COVID-19 and 15 additional deaths on Saturday.

According to the Los Angeles County Public Health Department, Saturday figures have resulted in a total of 1,237,235 cases and 24,088 deaths in the county since the pandemic began.

As of Saturday, 325 people were admitted to the county for COVID, down from 347 the day before, according to state statistics. Of those patients, 73 received intensive care, down from 78.

Almost 6,634,000 test results were reported, and 17% of people tested positive. According to the agency, the daily test positive rate on Saturday was 0.4%.

“As more sectors and businesses are opened and the capacity of indoor activities increases, it is very important to continue to implement safety protocols to avoid infections and outbreaks,” said Barbara Ferrer, Director of Public Health. Told.

“At this point, all workplaces must adhere to the Cal / OSHA distances and masking required. State and county directives require that everyone wear masks in businesses and crowded areas. LA Only 40% of the county’s population is fully vaccinated, and public health safety measures such as masking, distance, and hand washing can help avoid additional cases. “

Health officials said inspectors have been following up to ensure that companies follow health and safety protocols since the county entered the least restrictive yellow layer of the state’s economic resumption system. Last weekend, inspectors visited 304 restaurants and issued only one quote, they said.

Inspectors also have 29 bars, 13 breweries, wineries or tasting rooms, 27 retail facilities, 51 gyms and fitness centers, 77 hair salons or barber shops, 99 food markets, 86 personal care businesses. Visit and, as a whole, order of health officials.

Breaking the ranks with the county’s public health agency on Friday, county overseer Kathryn Berger said to meet the relaxed guidelines published by federal authorities for fully vaccinated people. We called on the Governor to immediately relax the requirements for wearing COVID-19 masks.

“Los Angeles County has made significant strides in immunizing residents, including those in our devastated communities,” Berger said in a statement. “In addition, our positive rate is less than 1% and our case rate remains low. We want to keep our community safe, but from the CDC (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention). Encouraged by the new guidance, the state and Los Angeles County believe that the new federal recommendations need to be met immediately. “

The CDC released guidance Thursday, stating that people who have been fully vaccinated with COVID-19 can significantly stop wearing masks in most indoor and outdoor situations. The new CDC guidance does not completely remove mask recommendations for vaccinated people. It is recommended to use the face cover in some environments, such as when you are on an airplane or bus or in a crowded place such as a hospital.



However, the announcement was confusing, as many states and municipalities, including California and Los Angeles County, still have mask requirements. The CDC releases only general guidance, but individual jurisdictions can impose restrictions based on the status of the virus in the area.

LA County requirements allow fully vaccinated residents to take off their masks indoors with other fully vaccinated people. However, mask obligations continue to apply to anyone working or patronizing a business, such as a grocery store, restaurant, or retail store.

Feller said states and counties are considering new CDC guidance, but said local regulatory changes are unlikely to occur for at least another week. She continues to carry out mask obligations primarily to protect workers and customers in the workplace, and state occupational health and safety regulators need to set policies for masks and social distance in the workplace. Emphasized.

COVID vaccination efforts have been expanded this week to include adolescents aged 12 to 15 years. Most providers in the county began offering shots to that age group on Thursday, but the Los Angeles city site didn’t launch until Friday.

Vaccinations are now available without reservation at most sites in the county.

Los Angeles County reports 306 new cases of COVID-19 Last changed: Along

>> Want to read more stories like this? Get our free daily newsletter here!

follow us: