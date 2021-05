Genetically modified mosquitoes released in the United States begin to hatch

Mosquito eggs laid in the Florida Keys this week are expected to hatch thousands of genetically engineered mosquitoes as these insects were originally released in the United States. Biotechnology company Oxitec delivered eggs in late April as part of a federal-approved experiment to study the use of genetic engineering instead of pesticides to control mosquito vectors. .. This measure targets an invasive species called Aedes aegypti, which carries Zika virus, dengue fever, chikungunya fever, yellow fever, and other life-threatening illnesses. This experiment is based on genetically modified organisms that are fatal to many future generations. In this case, male mosquitoes are destined to die in nature because they have been modified to carry genes that make female offspring dependent on the antibiotic tetracycline. After several generations of mating cycles, the number of females decreases and the population decreases. The affected insects will eventually die. Therefore, this method is self-limiting. Oxitec was approved by the FDA in 2016 and overcame important regulatory hurdles before obtaining an EPA in 2020. The company plans to release as many as 20 million males during the Florida mosquito season. Ultimately, the results of this experiment will help address concerns about the release of genetically modified organisms into the wild. The current method of fighting this species uses pesticides, but it doesn’t really work. Oxitec’s genetically modified insect technology has been tested elsewhere. The company reported that it controlled the Aedes aegypti population in many releases, including effective control of the Aedes aegypti population in Brazil. Taking into account previous tests, the Keys experiment may work and control the Aedes aegypti population. Epidemiological effects effectively reduce the spread of the disease. It’s very safe. The EPA conducted due diligence and tested many potential side effects of the technology. The real question is what kind of control do you have? In Florida, a variety of wide-spectrum pesticides are used to control this mosquito in Florida, including pyrethroids that can kill bees, ladybugs, dragonflies, and other insects. In contrast, pesticides in Florida during the 2016 Zika virus outbreak are very safe with Oxitec technology, as they can only target Aedes aegypti and use mosquitoes to control mosquitoes. read more: SpaceX Dragon Capsule Lands Safely from ISS

