What are they and do they work?

Many cultures around the world consider hair a sign of beauty and health. Unfortunately, it is difficult for many to grow healthy hair. This has led to an increase in the number of hair supplements on the market. Hair vitamins and supplements are often advertised as the secret to healthy hair, but skeptics claim that there is a lack of scientific evidence to support their use. This may wonder to you what hair vitamins are and if they work. This article describes hair vitamins, their effectiveness, and whether they are worth the purchase.

Hair vitamins are supplements that are said to help with hair health. For example, popular brands claim that their products can improve hair growth, shine, thickness and strength. There are many products on the market, many of which contain similar ingredients such as: Biotin, Vitamins C and E, collagen, folic acid, and omega-3 fatty acids. Others, such as Ashwagandha and ginseng, believe that they can strengthen their hair. Although widely popular, these products are primarily approved by paid celebrities and influencers, and are rarely approved by healthcare professionals. Overview Hair Vitamin is a supplement that contains nutrients that are promoted to give you healthy hair.

Hair health depends on many factors, including age, genetics, hormone levels, medical conditions, diet, stress, and hair treatments. This makes it difficult to identify the root cause of the problem ( 1 , 2 ). Signs of unhealthy hair include marked hair loss or thinning, lack of growth, dryness, weakness, brittleness, and dullness ( 3 ). In many cases, improving your diet and lifestyle can help support healthy hair.In particular, get enough of these Important nutrients May improve the health and integrity of your hair ( Four ): protein

Vitamin A

Vitamin B12

Vitamin C

Vitamin D

Vitamin E.

Biotin (B7)

iron

selenium

zinc In particular, proteins are a major component of hair and are essential for hair growth. In addition, deficiencies in nutrients such as B vitamins, iron, vitamins C and D are associated with hair loss, poor hair growth, and weakness in the hair ( Four , Five , 6 ). Increased hair loss and weak, unhealthy hair can also be caused by diets that are extremely low in calories and fat, such as certain weight loss diets, and diets that remove the entire food group, such as vegan diets. There is ( Five , 7 , 8 , 9 ). If you suspect the root cause of hair loss or lack of growth, it is important to work with a dermatologist or other medical professional to identify them. Overview Nutrients important for healthy hair include proteins, B vitamins, vitamins A, C, D, and minerals such as iron, selenium, and zinc. In addition, a diet low in calories and fat can lead to weak and unhealthy hair.

Despite the widespread use of hair vitamins and supplements, there is little clinical data to support their ability to treat hair conditions. Although certain nutrients are associated with better hair health, most studies show that hair supplements are only effective for people whose hair problems are caused by a deficiency of existing nutrients. ( Ten ). For example, a 2016 study of 541 women with alopecia found that 38% of women were deficient in biotin.Researchers have found that the remaining cases of hair loss include thyroid disorders Female alopecia ((( 11 ). Similarly, a 2013 study showed that women with hair loss had significantly lower iron levels than women without hair loss () 12 ). However, deficiencies in nutrients commonly added to hair vitamins, such as biotin and vitamin C, are rare. In addition, taking these nutrients in the absence of deficiency may not improve hair growth or appearance () 13 , 14 ). In addition, because of the risk of harmful side effects from iron supplements, most countries require a prescription for high doses of this mineral. Therefore, iron is usually added only in low doses or not at all ( 15 , 16 ). In addition, there is little evidence that hair loss supplements containing nutrients such as iron, biotin, B vitamins, vitamin C, zinc, selenium, and folic acid improve hair health and growth. Rather, some supplements can exacerbate hair loss and cause nutritional toxicity ( 17 ). Instead of taking any supplement to promote hair growth, work with your health care professional to identify the root cause of hair loss and treat defects that can be treated with diet, carefully selected supplements, or both. Please screen ( 17 ). Overview Despite their widespread use and popularity, only limited scientific evidence supports the use of hair vitamins to promote hair growth, prevent hair loss, or treat other hair conditions. doing.

Rather than buying expensive hair vitamins Healthy diet Contains a variety of colorful vegetables and fruits, whole grains, protein and healthy fats. This will ensure that you get the nutrients your body needs for proper hair growth. In addition, remember to focus on other areas of health, such as getting enough sleep, managing stress, and exercising regularly. When your body is functioning well, it can better support non-essential functions such as growing healthy hair. If none of these lifestyle changes help, consult your health care professional to help identify other potential underlying problems. Overview Most healthy people don’t need hair vitamins. Instead, focus on eating a nutritious diet, controlling stress levels, exercising regularly, and getting enough sleep. If you suspect any other underlying problem, consult your healthcare professional.