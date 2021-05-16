Health
Orange County reports 55 new cases of COVID-19, 2 deaths
Orange County reported 55 new cases of COVID-19 and two additional deaths on Saturday.
According to the Orange County Healthcare Agency, the number of patients with coronavirus in county hospitals increased from 75 to 80 on Friday, and the number of patients in the intensive care unit increased from 20 to 25.
31.8% of ICU beds and 74% of ventilators were available in the county.
Saturday numbers have resulted in a total of 254,697 cases and 5,030 deaths in the county since the pandemic began. The county recorded an additional 11,803 tests on Saturday, for a total of 3,796,712.
Frank Kim, CEO of Orange County, said that if the current trend continues until Sunday, Orange County is on track to reach the least restrictive yellow layer of the state’s economic resumption system next week. It was. The OC may qualify to move up as soon as Wednesday.
According to Kim, the county began giving Pfizer vaccine to residents aged 12 to 15 this weekend.
The good news comes with an announcement from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Thursday that vaccinated Americans can almost always throw away their face covers.
But Kim said it hasn’t been applied in California yet.
“We are still tied to CalOSHA,” Kim told CityNewsService. “The CDC guidance states that we need to comply with more restrictive requirements, and in California, Cal OSHA indicates that we need to wear a mask at work.”
According to Kim, county officials are hoping the state will issue new guidance later this month.
“States can put in more restrictive things than the federal government,” said Lisa Bartlett, a supervisor at Orange County.
Based on Governor Gavin Newsom’s comments on recent topics, the state is expected to continue to demand face cover for “major events and activities,” Bartlett said.
Andrew Neumer, a professor of population health and disease prevention at the University of California, Irvine, said it was a good idea to ease the obligations of masks.
“I think it makes sense for the CDC to announce it,” Neumer said. “In a platonic and ideal world, not everyone can get it, so at the edge, vaccinated people can get it, so we all mask But Americans aren’t going to mask it continuously for 36 months. You can forget it. It won’t happen. We may need to do it again in the fall. Needs to rest the summer with masking. I think that’s the reality. “
According to weekly state data released every Tuesday, the average daily case rate for counties per 100,000 people improved from 2.4 last Tuesday to 1.8 this week. The overall test positive rate increased from 1.3% to 1%, and the county health inequal quartile, which measures the positive rate of hotspots in disadvantaged communities, decreased from 1.4% to 1.2%.
After graduating from the yellow layer, the participation of many companies such as cinemas and gyms will increase, museums, zoos and aquariums can be opened with 100% capacity, and for the first time bars and distilleries can be opened indoors ..
