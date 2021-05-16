Studies show that Pfizer and Modana vaccines may help prevent other pandemics





Pfizer and moderna vaccine Not only effective against COVID-19 (New Coronavirus Infection), But it may also help prevent future pandemics. Researchers at Duke University came to this conclusion after testing an mRNA-based vaccine similar to the jab used in monkeys.According to their findings published in Nature This week, these various vaccines appear to protect against Sars-CoV-2, an infection that causes COVID-19, and potential variants of the coronavirus that can jump from animals to humans. Induced an antibody that “neutralizes extensively”. The findings may reassure the general public, as many experts and epidemiologists say they can be strong. Another pandemic will occur.. A team of researchers at Duke University has developed a protein-based pan-coronavirus vaccine rather than an mRNA-based vaccine to prevent another outbreak. The vaccine has been tested in laboratory animals and has shown promising results in the fight against the original COVID-19 strain and other variants. Researchers said the vaccine also appeared to block the replication of the virus in the lungs and nose, which could significantly reduce infection rates. “We started this work last spring, knowing that the SARS-CoV-2 virus, like all viruses, can mutate,” said Duke Human Vaccine Research, the lead author of the study. Barton F. Haynes, director of the institute, said. Said in a press release.. “Because the mRNA vaccine was already under development, we were looking for a way to maintain its effectiveness after the emergence of these mutants. This approach not only provides protection against SARS-CoV-2, but also provides protection against SARS-CoV-2. , The vaccine-induced antibody also neutralized the mutant strains of concern that occurred in the United Kingdom, South Africa, and Brazil, and the induced antibody reacted with a very large panel of coronavirus. “ Dr. Anthony Fauci, one of the country’s leading infectious disease experts, said at a press conference Thursday that he was optimistic about Duke’s pancorona virus vaccine and that the next step would be to obtain approval for human experimentation. It was. “Always be careful when dealing with non-human primates, yet this is a very important proof of concept that we actively pursue when embarking on the development of human clinical trials,” he said. It was. Forch said.

