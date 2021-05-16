Brazil struggles to vaccinate as Covid Toll Spiral

Four months after the Covid-19 vaccination campaign hurt by shortages and delays, the devastated Brazil still finds enough doses as political and diplomatic failures prolong the pandemic nightmare. I’m having a hard time.

In Brazil, about 33 million people, or 15% of the population, have been vaccinated at least once, but the proportion is still too small to have a significant impact on the spread of the virus. President Jair Bolsonaro’s government, which was the target of a Senate investigation into dealing with a pandemic, refused to offer millions of vaccine purchases that could delay the import of vaccine components and diplomatic tensions with China. Faced with criticism that it failed to secure the vaccine.

Margares Darcolmo, a pulmonologist and researcher at Fiocrus, a major public health institute, said: We are currently promoting transmissions. “

But first, Brazil still has to vaccinate 80 million people from high-priority groups, including the elderly, indigenous peoples and health care workers. Meanwhile, the amount of vaccine inoculated has been increasing little by little. The government claims that all adults will be vaccinated by the end of the year.

Brazil has lost more lives in Covid-19 than any other country except the United States, with more than 430,000 people and one of the highest per capita deaths in the world. The current wave has eased somewhat since April, but the virus still kills a surprising number of people in the country — about 2,000 people per day.

Rejected transaction

Despite its huge size, South American countries are known for running turbocharged vaccination campaigns. In 2010, Brazil vaccinated more than 80 million people with H1N1 (swine flu virus) in less than three months.

“We need to vaccinate 2 million people a day. Currently, Brazil rarely manages more than 1 million Covid-19 shots a day. Science of the Brazilian Immunology Society. Joambiola, chairman of the committee, said:

Brazil has begun using two vaccines, Oxford / AstraZeneca and Coronabac, which was developed in China. Both have local production licenses. The drive was boosted last month with the introduction of the Pfizer vaccine. However, so far, only about 2 million of the 100 million doses ordered by Brazil have been administered. Two doses are required for all three shots.

Brazil may have been able to secure more Pfizer doses sooner, but the Bolsonaro government rejected more than 70 million purchase offers last August. The far-right president, who has relentlessly secretly taken expert advice on dealing with pandemics, joked that vaccines can “turn you into a crocodile.”

“The global demand for vaccines is so high that people who were late in signing the contract received orders later,” Viola said.

Diplomatic tension

Bolsonaro, whose government has often strained relations with China, also refused to buy the corona bag, calling it a vaccine from “other countries.” However, João Doria, the governor of Brazil’s most populous state, is CoronaVac anyway.

Vaccines currently account for more than 70 percent of the doses given in Brazil. However, the Butantan Institute, a public health center that manufactures in Brazil, announced on Friday that it had to stop production due to a lack of active ingredients that had to be imported from China.

Brazil plans to start producing the active ingredient of CoronaVac itself, but only in September. The Butantan Institute said “diplomatic problems” could prevent new doses from being administered in June. Last week, Bolsonaro stimulated China, saying it may have created a new coronavirus in the lab to engage in a “bacterial warfare.”

“We’re just waiting for the Chinese government to approve the shipment, and we’re ready for 10,000 liters (the active ingredient in CoronaVac), but every time someone here makes a derogatory statement about China, it’s clear. Make it more difficult. “

