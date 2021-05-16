Why get the COVID-19 vaccine?The documentation explains the benefits





The second wave of Covid infection does not show rest, so our best bet is to get Vaccination. “In India, the two vaccines approved for use are COVISHIELD. COVAXIN.. Recently, the Sputnik V vaccine was also approved for launch in India. This is a Russian double-dose vaccine given at 3-week intervals and is 91% effective. ” Dr. Ankita Bydia, an infectious disease consultant at Dwarka, Manipal Hospital, New Delhi. Currently licensed vaccines (COVISHIELD and COVAXIN) have been found to be safe and effective. COVISHIELD has been found to be approximately 70-90% effective, while COVAXIN is 81% effective. This means that if 100 people are vaccinated, about 70-90 of them will not get asymptomatic COVID disease. Current outbreaks are primarily caused by mutant strains of the Covid virus, so previous infections may not help protect against current strains. This is why it is proposed to be vaccinated. See the benefits “Vaccination can reduce the chances of hospitalization and the need for oxygenation and increase the chances of recovery at home,” says Dr. Bydia. It has been suggested that vaccinated individuals are less likely to develop symptomatological Covid infections. “For statistical significance, we need to analyze the data,” she adds. Helps break the chain of infections Vaccinated people may develop antibodies that can neutralize the virus and break the chain of infection. This leads to the development of herd immunity when an important population is vaccinated and has circulating antibodies against the same. “Vaccinated individuals may recover faster after two vaccinations,” she adds. Your doctor will give you some simple tips to boost your immunity after you have been vaccinated. “You need to drink enough lukewarm water all day to rehydrate. Especially be sure to practice yoga, Meditate with pranayama for at least 30 minutes daily. Pranayama helps increase our vital capacity. “ Always eat light, digestible and nutritious foods and avoid eating junk foods. Get enough sleep every day for at least 7-8 hours. Most importantly, mMaintain personal hygiene.Wash and practice your hands frequently with soap and water for at least 20 seconds Avoid crowds Always use a homemade mask / double mask when you go out. Follow us for more lifestyle news: Twitter: Lifestyle_ie | Facebook: IE lifestyle | Instagram: ie_lifestyle

..





