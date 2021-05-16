Description: What does it take to vaccinate the world against Covid-19?

Written by Peter S. Goodman, Apoorva Mandavilli, Rebecca Robbins, Matina Stevis-Gridneff.

Pharmaceutical companies, backed by huge government investment in vaccine delivery, have miraculously hit humanity from the worst. Pandemic In a century.

But wealthy nations have an overwhelming share of the benefits. In the 29 poorest countries, where about 9% of the world’s population lives, only 0.3% of the world’s vaccine doses are given.

Vaccine manufacturers claim that modifications have already been made to aggressively expand their production lines and contract with counterparts around the world to generate billions of additional doses. According to US officials with knowledge of global supply, 400 to 500 million doses of vaccines from Moderna, Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson are produced each month.

But the world is far from having enough. According to researchers at Duke University, vaccination of 70% of the world’s population requires about 11 billion injections, which is a rough threshold required for herd immunity. But so far, only a small part of it has been produced. Although it is difficult to measure global production, analytics firm Airfinity has so far estimated a total of 1.7 billion times.

The problem is the lack of many raw materials and key equipment. And the global need for vaccines is Coronavirus Present a moving goal. With the emergence of dangerous new variants that require booster shots and represcription vaccines, demand can increase dramatically, increasing the need for all countries to limit their supply to their citizens. I will.



The only way to avoid dose zero-sum competition is to significantly expand the global supply of vaccines. Almost everyone agrees on that point. But what is the fastest way to do that? On that question, the division remains severe, undermining collective efforts to end the pandemic.

Some health experts argue that the only way to avoid a catastrophe is to let drug giants loosen their secrets and involve more manufacturers in the production of vaccines. I will. Instead of the existing arrangement that pharmaceutical companies price vaccines while setting partnerships on a conditional basis, world leaders are pushing more to produce additional doses in poor countries at affordable prices. You can force or persuade the industry to work with your company.

Those who advocate such interventions focus on two main approaches. It is a waiver of patents to allow more manufacturers to copy existing vaccines and demands that pharmaceutical companies transfer technology. In short, it helps other manufacturers learn to duplicate their products.

The World Trade Organization (the de facto referee for international trade disputes) is a forum for negotiations on how to proceed. However, the institution is run by consensus and so far nothing.

File — Healthcare workers are waiting to enter the vaccine station at Charlotte Maxeke Hospital in Johannesburg, South Africa. (Gulshan Khan / New York Times)

The Biden administration has recently joined more than 100 countries by requesting the WTO to partially revoke vaccine patents. However, the European Union opposes the exemption and has indicated its intention to support only voluntary technology transfer, taking essentially the same position as the pharmaceutical industry, where active lobbying is shaping the rules. ..

Some experts warn that revoking intellectual property rules could disrupt the industry and slow down efforts to provide vaccines, such as reorganizing fire departments in Inferno.

Simon J. Evenett, a trade and economic development expert at the University of St. Gallen in Switzerland, said: “We are increasing this huge production. There should be nothing in the way that threatens it.”

Others argue that trusting the pharmaceutical industry to provide vaccines to the world has helped create the current gap between vaccine holders.

Dr. Chris Baylor, senior science liaison for the COVID-19 Prevention Network, should put the world in this position that poor countries “essentially have to beg or wait for small vaccine donations.” Not. ” “I think the charity model is an unacceptable model.”

File — Immunization with Castello di Rivoli in a room designed by artist Claudia Comte in Rivoli, Italy (Alessandro Grassani / The New York Times)

In this difficult atmosphere, WTO leaders are ideal as a impetus to formally change the rules, not as a negotiation to convince governments and the global pharmaceutical industry to agree on a unified plan. Will be preparing the minutes within the next few months.

Europeans are based on the idea that vaccine makers who are afraid of patent waivers will eventually agree to the transfer, especially if the world’s wealthiest countries invest money to make shared know-how more palatable. I am.

Many public health experts say that patent waivers have no meaningful effect unless vaccine manufacturers also share manufacturing methods. Exemption is similar to publishing a complex recipe. Technology transfer is like sending a master chef to someone’s kitchen to teach them how to cook.

“When we make a vaccine, we need several things to work at the same time,” WTO Executive Director Ngozi Okonjouiwara recently told journalists. “Without technology transfer, it won’t work.”

Even with exemptions, technology transfers, and increased access to raw materials, experts say it will take about six months for more pharmaceutical companies to start producing vaccines.

The details of plans to strengthen immunization around the world may be less important than renewing the incentives that created the status quo. Wealthy nations, especially Western nations, have monopolized most of their vaccine supply, not by accident, but as a result of economic and political reality.

Companies like Pfizer and Modana have recorded billions of dollars in revenue by selling most of their doses to well-funded governments in North America and Europe. Due to this transaction, too little dose was available for COVAX. This is a multilateral partnership created to provide vaccines to low- and middle-income countries at relatively low prices.

Changing that calculation allows pandemics to rage in most of the world, which poses a universal risk by allowing varieties to settle, making the world an endless catch-up of pharmaceuticals. May rely on persuading wealthy nations to drive into the cycle of.

Dr. Rebecca Weintraub, a global health expert at Harvard Medical School, said: She suggested that a group of major economies, the Group of Seven, could lead such a campaign and raise money when its members gathered. England next month.

Whether the world owns the right factories that are underutilized enough to quickly increase supply and fill inequality is a matter of intense debate. At the Vaccine Summit convened by the WTO last month, we heard testimony that manufacturers in Pakistan, Bangladesh, South Africa, Senegal and Indonesia all have the ability to deploy quickly to produce COVID vaccines.

Biolyse Pharma, a Canadian company, cancer The drug has already agreed to inoculate Bolivia with the Johnson & Johnson vaccine 15 million times if it obtains legal permission and technical know-how from Johnson & Johnson.

But even big companies like AstraZeneca and Johnson & Johnson stumbled below production targets. Also, the production of new classes of mRNA vaccines such as Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna is complex. The pace of production is often disappointing when pharmaceutical companies sign contracts with partners.

“Even with voluntary licensing and technology transfer, it is not easy to make complex vaccines,” said Dr. Krishna Udayakumar, director of the Duke Global Health Innovation Center. He added that much of the global capacity of vaccine production has already been used to produce other life-saving inoculum.