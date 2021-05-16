Mental Health Awareness Week: Talking During a Struggle Is Essential

We are confident that we all had an emotional liberation experience on the terrace and on the topfield stands. Whatever the stress we face at work or at home, we support the team, do our best to postpone opposition, and even politely state to those involved in the match that they disagree with their decision. There is.

This is probably the only place where adults can scream freely until they risk the vocal cords exploding.

But at the end of 90 minutes, even if we lose, we usually feel a little light inside. It’s a little better for going to the game and giving off some steam.

The stands above and below the country have long been empty. That is, football fans do not have that release. So it’s no wonder that studies report that nearly one-third of football fans report a loss of football affecting their mental health. It’s not just the cathartic release of pressure. For many, going to games is where their socializing takes place. It gives people a sense of community and even identity.

During the pandemic, and during the loss of football, people experienced isolation, uncertainty, boredom, and anxiety … all of which contributed to a large increase in mental unhealth across all age groups.

This week is Mental Health Awareness Week, an important week for all of us during these difficult times, whether or not we are currently suffering from mental health. As a member of a football club family, it is important to be aware of our own mental health and the mental health of our fellow supporters.

The most basic and perhaps most important thing we can do is TALK. People are often afraid to start talking about their feelings. There are still occasional fears of talking about mental health.

Talking about our experience with someone we trust can make a big difference. Talking honestly with someone is another way we can release that pressure buildup in our lives. So if you’re feeling nervous, contact someone, such as a friend, family member, fellow supporter, or even a club minister.

And of course, the other side of “talk” is listen. When talking to people who are struggling, listening carefully and without judgment can be of great help to them. It is not your job to come up with wise answers and solutions to people’s problems. However, anyone can listen, take the time to listen to others, and gently ask some questions.

I can’t wait to return to the terrace behind the goal in the top field. I missed the chance to cheer and scream. Going to the game may put a strain on your vocal cords, but it’s good for your mental health. Without it, life would be a little difficult. So, in this mental health awareness week, let’s think about mental health.

How you can protect your mental health and how to be a supporter of your fellow fans as well as your team on the pitch.

To read the full version of this article, please visit the Hitchintown website. If you need useful information about your mental health issues, please visit: https://www.mind.org.uk/information-support..