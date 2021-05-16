Preventing Stroke in Heart Disease Patients with Simple Surgery

Richard Whitlock, Professor of Surgery, McMaster University, Performing Cardiac Surgery: Hamilton Health Sciences



According to a large international study led by McMaster University, simple surgery can save patients with arrhythmias from often fatal strokes.

Researchers have found that it removes the left atrial appendage, an unused finger-like tissue that can trap blood. heart Reduces the risk of stroke in patients with atrial fibrillation by more than one-third.

Even better, the reduced risk of coagulation comes in addition to the other benefits that patients with this condition usually get from prescribed anticoagulants.

“I have atrial fibrillation, Heart surgeryThe surgeon needs to remove the left atrial appendage, as it is a setup for the formation of blood clots. Our trial has shown that this is safe and effective in stroke prevention, “said Richard Whitlock, the first author of the study.

“this is Positive impact For tens of thousands of patients worldwide. “

Whitlock is a scientist at the Population Health Research Institute (PHRI), a joint laboratory of McMaster University and Hamilton Health Sciences (HHS). He is a professor of surgery at McMaster University, chair of the Canadian Research Committee for Cardiovascular Surgery, a cardiac surgeon at HHS, and is supported by the Heart and Stroke Foundation’s Career Awards.

The co-principal investigator of this study is Stuart Connolly, who has advanced the field by establishing the efficacy and safety of new anticoagulants. He is an emeritus professor at McMaster University, a senior scientist at PHRI, and a cardiologist at HHS.

“The results of this study will soon change practice because this procedure is simple, fast, and safe for 15% of cardiac surgery patients with atrial fibrillation, which prevents the burden of significant stroke pain. You can do it, “says Connolly.

The research results are New England Journal of Medicine And today, it was announced at a conference of the American College of Cardiology.

The study followed 4,811 people in 27 countries who suffered from atrial fibrillation and were taking anticoagulants. Consent patients undergoing cardiopulmonary bypass surgery were randomly selected for additional left cardio-ear obstruction surgery. Their results compared to those who just took the drug. They were all followed for a median of 4 years.

Whitlock has been suspected of having a blood clot in the left atrial appendage of a patient with atrial fibrillation since the 1940s, a structure that is useless if the heart is exposed for other surgery. Said it made sense to disconnect. This is now proven to be true.

Atriosphere Fibrillation Common in the elderly, it is responsible for about 25 percent of ischemic strokes caused when blood clots block the arteries that supply parts of the brain. The average age of patients in this study was 71 years.

“I used to only have medicine. Now I can treat it. Atrial fibrillation With both medicine and surgery to ensure much better results, “Whitlock said.

He said the current study tested the procedure during heart surgery, which is being done for other reasons, but the procedure can also be done in a less invasive way for patients without a heart. Surgery.. He added that future research to consider that approach would be important.

Whitlock said left Mind and ear It is a remnant of the way the human heart is formed as an embryo and has little function in later life.

“This is a safe, safe and inexpensive procedure with no long-term adverse effects, and the impact is long-term.”