48% want the government to mandate a Covid test before vaccination: study





According to a LocalCircles survey, about 48% of Indians want the government to require a Covid test for vaccinations to prevent asymptomatic patients from being vaccinated. Only 27% of respondents disagree with it. The· The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention suggests that vaccination of persons currently known to be infected with SARS-CoV-2 should be postponed until the person recovers from the acute illness. And they meet the criteria for discontinuing quarantine (if the person has symptoms). This recommendation is for those who have experienced SARS-CoV-2 infection before receiving the vaccine and those who have experienced SARS-CoV-2 infection before the second dose after the first dose of mRNA vaccine. Applies. Given that vaccination of asymptomatic Covid-positive individuals can overstimulate the immune response and make Covid moderate or severe, studies should require testing prior to vaccination. We asked for people's opinions on whether or not. The survey received more than 16,000 responses from citizens living in 278 districts of India. 48% of people want COVID test before vaccination Experts estimate that 80 percent of Indian cases are likely to be asymptomatic. It shows that many people trying to get the vaccine can be asymptomatic. In such individuals, their immune response can effectively address the virus. However, if such individuals are vaccinated by injecting a new vector, their immune response can be overstimulated and the individual can become moderate or severe. This week, the National Technical Advisory Group on Immunization in India (NTAGI) recommended that Covid-recovered wait six months for the first dose of the vaccine. If citizens were aware of this issue and thought that rapid antigen testing should be mandatory before vaccination, the following question sought citizens' answers. According to the survey, 48% answered "yes" to test before vaccination, 27% answered "no" and 25% failed to answer. This question in the survey received 8,658 answers. 54% of people know more than one severe COVID after one or both vaccinations After either the first or second dose of the vaccine, some were tested positive for the virus. To understand this, a study told people about the number of such people known on social networks who were tested to be Covid-positive with severe symptoms within a week of receiving the vaccine. I asked. Please note that the above is different from the breakthrough infections known to occur 14 days after the second dose. Correspondingly, 20% said they knew "5 or more individuals" who tested positive after receiving either of both doses, 15% "3-4" and 12%. Said "2 people" and 7% said "1 person". In a poll breakdown, 35% said "no one on my social network had Covid within a week of receiving the Covid vaccine," but 11% can't say. was. This question in the survey received 7,496 answers. "If it's not possible to test everything, test people with comorbidities at least before vaccination," said the founder of LocalCirlces Sachin Taparia. The· The National Technical Advisory Group on Immunization (NTAGI) states that people who recover from Covid-19 need to wait six months before being vaccinated. A government committee said that people with laboratory-tested SARS-CoV-2 illness should postpone Covid-19 vaccination for six months after recovery.

